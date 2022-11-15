Trump's long-time allies are sceptical about this highly anticipated Presidential run

As Donald Trump prepares to bid for the Presidency, some of his old pals and allies are choosing not to support him in the race.

Former United States President Donald Trump. Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Former President Donald Trump's long-time allies and backers have a lot of doubts about this anticipated presidential election bid for 2024.

Some of Trump's most steadfast allies are sounding less than excited about the prospect in the aftermath of the poor showing the Republicans had in the midterm elections.

Trump backed two extreme Republican candidates for governor in Michigan and Pennsylvania. And both candidates made it more difficult for the Republican Party to win governorships in states where the races were expected to be close.

The former president also backed Mehmet Oz, who was unfortunately defeated by the Democratic candidate John Fetterman in the campaign for the Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

This dealt a blow to the chances of the Republican Party gaining control of the upper house. Oz's loss was the most famous of Trump's failed endorsements.

Lindsey Graham, a senator from South Carolina, did not respond positively when Politico asked him on Monday if he would back a presidential run by Donald Trump in 2024.

Although he briefly broke with Trump after the violence in the Capitol on January 6, he later declared his support for him again as the former president's popularity with the Republican base remained strong.

Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama, previously a close congressional ally of Trump, when speaking to Al.com over the weekend, said:

It would be a bad mistake for the Republicans to have Donald Trump as their nominee in 2024. He has proven himself to be dishonest, disloyal, incompetent, crude and a lot of other things that alienate so many independents and Republicans. Even a candidate who campaigns from his basement can beat him".

In an interview two weeks ago, Kayleigh McEnany, who had previously served as the press secretary for the Trump administration, sounded dubious about whether or not Trump should move forward with plans for the announcement.

McEnany, who has generally shown support for the former president, stated the following to Fox News: "I believe that he ought to put a hold on it for the time being. Absolutely".

It has been claimed that behind the scenes, some of the former president's aides are asking him to put the announcement on hold, at least until after the runoff election in Georgia.

However, some believe that it would be highly embarrassing for him to back down now and want him to proceed with the announcement.