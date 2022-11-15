Opinion: Why do Californians keep voting for Democrats after decades of inaction on housing & cost of living?

California residents have voted for Democrats to serve as their Governors for the last three decades. However, the state's cost of living has continued to grow, and housing issues have gotten out of hand, writes Victor.

California Democratic Governor Gage Skidmore. Gage Skidmore / Flickr

The state of California has been known as Democratic governance for like decades, and the re-election of Gavin Newsom is adding up to those long-years of reign.

During their reign, experts have acknowledged that the homeless population has ballooned out of control and that living expenses have continued to rise.

The high cost of living has made it challenging for many state citizens to meet their basic needs, including those of their families, in terms of safe housing, good health, and adequate nutrition, for a number of years.

Recent high inflation has made it even more difficult for people to prosper in communities around the state of California, and it is primarily affecting people in the low-income margin.

Democratic leaders have also been criticized for not attending to the homeless issue that is plaguing states that they are handling, despite having the tools to do that.

Housing policy in California is a huge problem that residents have continued to experience, seeing as some neighborhoods continue to keep others out by keeping the value of assets high.

The state median home price has more than doubled the national average, continuing to badly damage the state, and taxes there make everything even worse.

Political leaders and officials continue to say that "housing is a human right, yet they do nothing to avert this crisis."

The award-winning multimedia Journalist Johnny Harris in conjunction with The New York Times, collaborated on a project that looked at how liberal hypocrisy fuelled American inequality late last year -- the project has won an Emmy.

Harris mentioned that the Democrats control the legislative and the executive branches, and he asked what they do when they have this much power -- especially when housing is one of the factors they are fighting for.

The video also touched on the excessive pricing of homes across California, a state where Democrat leaders have been leading since 1992, and the cost of living has been a nightmare.

Another Journalist and Novelist, Ross Barkan, called out the democrats, including the federal government, for not 'caring' about the homeless situation (of New York) in a column published by another publication.

He said that local governments are becoming increasingly aware of the critical need to increase the housing supply, which has led to more people finding themselves homeless.

Democrats are still in charge of the Governor's office in California, and it doesn't look like that will change any time soon. We can only hope that they deal with these critical problems.