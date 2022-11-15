Exclusive: How financially backed by the DeVos family and endorsed by Trump led to Tudor Dixon losing her midterm

Tudor Dixon, who was backed by Betsy DeVos, lost her election race for the Governor of Michigan, and she was also endorsed by former president Donald Trump. A lot of people have been shocked by this.

Michigan Republican Governor candidate Tudor Dixon, and Betsy DeVos. Getty Images and Flickr.

Republican candidate for Governor of Michigan, Tudor Dixon, just lost her midterm race after being backed by the DeVos family with the most generous donations ever.

Betsy DeVos, who served as the Secretary of Education in the United States from 2001 to 2005, and her family contributed at least $2.9 million to a political action committee backing this Republican candidate for Governor.

According to campaign finance disclosures, more than a third of the $7.6 million that was raised by the pro-Dixon super PAC Michigan Families United came from contributions made by the DeVos family in west Michigan.

Between July and October, the political action committee (PAC) raised over $5.1 million, which represented 67% of its total. It had spent a total of $6.3 million on pro-Dixon advertising creation and placement over the whole election campaign.

Dixon was also endorsed by former president Donald Trump in July in Michigan's Republican race for Governor, just days before the state's primary.

Dixon called Trump's endorsement a "great honor", and she had given credence to the former president's unsubstantiated assertions that he was cheated out of a second term in 2020.

Some Republicans told the former president that he shouldn't back Dixon because Betsy, who quit Trump's Cabinet after the January 6 riot, was behind her.

Betsy had said that she was among those who discussed invoking the 25th Amendment of the Constitution in order to remove Trump from office.

Even with these powerful backings, Dixon still lost her Governor's race, and most Republican voters have been confused, but it is not that far-fetched based on what columnists are saying.

Dixon's low name-recognition during the primary, lackluster fundraising and narrow messaging were cited as the reasons for her loss to Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer in an internal letter distributed by the Republican Party.

In addition to missing out on the opportunity to replace the state's Democratic Governor, the GOP also failed to regain control of both houses of the Legislature for the first time since 1984.

Beyond that, there are also talks of how donors remained on the sidelines until late in the race, partially due to a split over allegiance to Trump.

Another issue involved how much money Democratic-aligned groups spent hammering Dixon on her stances on social issues on the airwaves, while Dixon focused on culture-war issues rather than traditional topics, like inflation or gas prices.

Dixon took to Twitter to vent her problems with how the party leadership handled her campaign and to take issue with what went wrong. She also criticized Cordes' assessment of what went wrong.

She accused other GOP leaders of refusing "to take accountability for their own shortcomings" and also appealed for a new leadership among Republican candidates.