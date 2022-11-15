Anti-Abortion group ready to spend another $1 Million to back the 'worst candidate the modern GOP has ever run'

An anti-abortion organization is ready to open its wallet and splurge an extra $1 million to back Herschel Walker, who columnists have described as the modern Republican party has ever run.

Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker. CG Staff College / Flickr

Herschel Walker has been described by many columnists as the worst candidate the modern Republican party has ever run is currently running for the Senate in the state of Georgia.

A prominent anti-abortion organization has decided to donate money to Walker's campaign in advance of his runoff election despite allegations that he paid for two abortions.

An organization known as Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America and its partner super PAC, Women Speak Out, have disclosed their plans to spend at least $1 million in support of Walker's campaign.

If they go through with it, it will bring their total support for Walker to nearly $2 million since The Daily Beast reported on the allegations that he has gone up against him.

Walker is said to be the embodiment of everything the modern Republican party has claimed to oppose, including ineptitude, violent crime, abortion, households broken by absentee fathers, and race-based affirmative action.

In spite of this, Walker continues to have the support of the Republican party, and his campaign for a seat in the Georgia Senate is shaping up to be a close one, despite the fact that he has been accused of everything up to and including acts that many Republicans consider to be murder.

This is also said in an era of conspiracy theorists, Christian nationalists and Donald Trump, which basically means that he could potentially be the worst of them all.

Republican candidate Walker claims that he wants to outlaw abortion entirely, comparing it to a kind of murder and asserting that there should be "no exemption".

He says that even for situations involving rape, incest, or the mother's life, no exception should be made. He also states that he wants to end the practice of infanticide.