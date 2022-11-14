The stage is set for Donald Trump's biggest week as he's predicted to announce his presidential bid

Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce his Presidency for 2024 sometime this week if nothing changes, and some reports say it could be Tuesday, November 15.

Former United States President Donald Trump. Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Reports are circulating that Tuesday, November 15, could be the day that former President Donald Trump officially delivers his announcement that he plans to run for president again in 2024.

At a campaign rally for Republican candidates in Dayton, Ohio, last week on the eve of the midterm elections in 2022, Trump teased that he will be making a "very major announcement" on November 15.

The former president said in his own words:

Not to detract from tomorrow's [referring to midterms] very important, even critical, election, and I would say in the strongest way it's a country-saving election ... I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida".

Following the conclusion of the midterm elections on Tuesday, three of President Trump's aides and a Republican Party official said he was considering making another run for the White House.

The former president has reportedly been calling members of his donation network to update his supporters on his current thinking and to request their feedback.

Trump's candidacy for the presidency comes at a time when he is facing a multitude of legal concerns and investigations, including at least one criminal probe that has the potential to result in him being indicted.

If he had to deal with any of the problems that people with serious probes like his do, then restrictions on his ability to travel would be on the table.

A ban of this kind would deprive him of one of the most significant political advantages he now possesses, namely his capacity to rile up his supporters at rallies located in remote areas.

Trump, who was impeached twice as president, has denied guilt in all of the cases, arguing that his Democratic adversaries are leading political attacks against him.

The Republican Party's grass-roots infrastructure is governed by individuals loyal to Trump, despite the fact that those at the top of the party and its donor base with large sums of money may desire to move on from the former president.

However, the former U.S. President still has an unshakable hold on the Average Republican primary voter and has a small clientele of donors who can drop massive funds on his campaigns.

As such, his influence over voters is undiminished, and even without Twitter, his ability to command media attention is still unparalleled.