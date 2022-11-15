Florida taxpayers spent nearly $6 million on security for Governor DeSantis and his family in just one year

The state of Florida spent $5.9 million in the 2021 to 2022 fiscal year on security detail for Governor DeSantis, his immediate family, and others.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Gage Skidmore / Flickr

During the fiscal year 2021–2022, the state of Florida laid out $5.9 million to cover the cost of providing a security detail for Governor Ron DeSantis, his immediate family, and additional individuals.

According to a new report released by the state, the expenses of providing security for the Governor, his family and visiting dignitaries increased by more than 25% over the course of the previous year.

The most recent report on Travel and Protective Services from the state Department of Law Enforcement explains how much it costs the agency to provide agents with transportation, food, lodging, and salaries.

The fiscal year 2021-2022, which ended on June 30, tallied this way:

The expense of providing security for Governor DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis, and their four children, guarding the Governor's house and transporting the DeSantis family by air on the state jet or the ground, was $5,943,267.

This is compared to the about $4.8 million spent during the fiscal year 2019-2020, which was the Governor's first full year in office.

In addition, expenses of $154,095 were incurred for 74 events that featured visiting dignitaries, the majority of which were governors of other states.

In reality, this represents a decrease of $120,000 compared to the total amount of $274,000 spent in the fiscal year 2019-2020.

The overall cost of FDLE's services for this year came to approximately $6.1 million.

In addition, the report detailed 74 charges, which added up to around $154,095 and were incurred in order to provide protection details for visiting dignitaries.

The new report provides expense totals, but it does not specify how security details for the Governor and visiting dignitaries were manned or how they performed.

All these expenses are paid for by the citizens and residents of Florida who pay taxes, and the costs are steadily climbing higher.

To continue providing efficient security detail for the Governor of Florida, the First Family, and other dignitaries who visit the state is expected to be even higher for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.