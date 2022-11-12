Analysis: In a state like Texas, a Democratic run for governor was always seen as a long shot

Governor was running for a third term in office, and over the last two years, he unleashed precisely what the conservatives strongly believed in, and polls favored him, his newest victory shows that Texas was never going to have a Democrat as its leader. Let's analyze this....

Former U.S. Congressman Beto O'Rourke. Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Several publications projected that Governor Greg Abbott would win his third-term in office, fending off former Rep. Beto O'Rourke in a matchup in which Democrats had hoped to challenge the Republicans' decades-long dominance in Texas.

The victory by Abbott demonstrates how powerful Republicans continue to be in Texas, and this dominance is fueled in part by improving performances with Latino voters.

Democrats have long harbored the hope that the expanding and increasingly diverse urban centers and suburbs of Texas would provide the party with a path to competitiveness in the state of Texas, which is the largest red state on the country's political map.

However, that has yet to be the case. In a place like Texas, where the political climate is as it is, a Democratic run for governor has always been considered a long shot due to the state's political climate.

Only a few short months ago, it seemed as though the formidable hold that the Republican Party had on Texas might be in jeopardy, and he seemed like the ideal candidate to take on this challenge.

But by the time the votes were counted on Election Day, it was evident that a Democratic wave in Texas had again failed to materialize, and Governor Greg Abbott, the incumbent Republican serving his second term, strolled to a leading victory.

In an election in which fury over abortion restrictions and gun violence appeared to be destined to boost Democratic turnout, the called defeat of O'Rourke came as a disappointing blow to the Democratic party.

This is because Democrats were eager to show their support for O'Rourke by attending his rallies and donating money online, Abbott still managed to elicit a large amount of reaction.

The current Governor of Texas has amassed more power than any other Texas governor in recent memory, to the point that he is able to go around the Republican majority in the state legislature and veto decisions made by municipal leaders.

He stayed on message, emphasizing the vast number of migrants currently at the border with Mexico through his Operation Lone Star project, and also supported law enforcement and the energy industry and stuck to the script of expanding the economy in Texas.

However, it was recognized by his advisors that he never presented a convincing argument as to why people's day-to-day economic lives would be improved if he were in charge, given that he has been in charge for almost 8-years.

Abbott was able to withstand O'Rourke's attacks on his management of the state's power grid, his reaction to multiple shooting incidents, including the one that took place in an elementary school in Uvalde, and his opposition to abortion rights.

In his battle against Ted Cruz, a Republican, for the Senate seat in 2018, O'Rourke came very close to becoming the first Democrat to be elected statewide in Texas since 1994.

But polls this year showed him to be further behind Abbott than last year, particularly as Republicans across the country blasted Democrats over rising inflation and gas prices.