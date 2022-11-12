Explainer: DeSantis would have to resign as governor if he launches a presidential bid

Victor

Ron DeSantis would have to resign as the governor of Florida if he were to launch a presidential bid for 2024. However, it is a little more complex than that. Let's talk about it...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sfz0L_0j8X6CoJ00
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Gage Skidmore / Flickr

There have been persistent rumors that DeSantis intends to run for president, and he hasn't done anything to dispel those chats, which has left more columnists and political expects to conclude that he might run.

During his campaign tours, Polls indicated that he was the front-runner within the party, and his campaign has contributed approximately more than $61 million to the Republican Party of Florida.

Tuesday's projected victory firmly established DeSantis as a prominent Republican star and opened the door for him to consider a future run for the White House.

  • So, now that DeSantis has won his re-election, if he were to run for president in 2024, would he be required to step down as governor of Florida in order to take part in the race?

According to Jon Mills, a constitutional law expert at the University of Florida, a resignation would have to be handed in by Governor DeSantis if he were to launch a presidential bid.

This is because, in accordance with Florida law, elected officials who are simultaneously running for another office at the federal, state, or local level are required to resign from their current position.

The resignation must take place no later than ten days before the candidate is eligible to qualify for the federal position. If the resignation is not tendered by the specified period, an automatic resignation will take effect immediately.

However, applying the law to a presidential contest is more complicated, and as such, Mills had this to say:

The statute in text does say federal. The question is when? What does qualification mean in terms of running for president? Does it mean you are the final nominee, or is it when you qualify for the first primary state?"

Florida has a history of several past governors running for president but never a sitting governor, so if the newly re-elected DeSantis wishes to stay in office while pursuing the presidential nomination, the Republican-controlled Legislature might come to his aid.

Because of a loophole in the law that exempts state officials whose terms end in the same election cycle as the federal post they are seeking, then-Governor Rick Scott was able to compete for the Senate while he was still serving as governor.

According to the information provided on the website of the Supervisor of Elections for Pinellas County, Julie Marcus, there is an additional interpretation of the law that is currently in effect.

It says that a candidate for federal office does not have to resign from a state job in order to run "as long as the officer is not also seeking to qualify for re-election to his or her present office."

This means that the candidate cannot be running for both the state job and the federal office at the same time. Now that DeSantis has won his re-election, he will not be able to run for a third term in a row if he wins.

The Constitution of Florida has to give the lieutenant governor the authority to take over as governor in the event that Ron DeSantis is forced to step down as governor in order to run for president.

In that case, Florida's Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuez, who hails from Miami, would become the state's first female governor.

