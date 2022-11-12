Exclusive: Abbott is also being eyed as a possible contender for White House in 2024. But he won't run if Trump does

Governor Abbott is also being eyed as a possible contender for a presidential bid for the White House in 2024. However, the Texas Governor will not run if Trump ends up running.

Texas Governor Ron DeSantis. GHP Photos / Flickr

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is being eyed by experts as one of the possible contenders for a presidential bid in 2024, a candidate that no Republican voters have considered.

The rumors that this Texas Governor will make a run for the Presidency in 2024 have been shot down by his advisors, despite many political strategists putting his name down as a possible contender.

Though Governor Abbott has not commented on the matter in public for some time, it has been speculated for a long time that he would run for the White House.

According to David Siders, a national correspondent for Politico, all of this activity is part of preparing the groundwork for a run for president in 2024.

All that needed to happen first was for Governor Abbott to become governor again is to win re-election for a third-term in office, and projections called the race with him as the winner.

If former President Donald Trump makes the decision to run for re-election in 2024, it is highly unlikely that Governor Abbott will even consider running for office, Sanders said.

This is probably because the former president endorsed him for re-election last year, providing him with an early and crucial stamp of approval as he faced the possibility of a competitive primary.

In the statement, former President Trump said that Governor Abbott is "all in" on protecting the integrity of elections, and this is why experts believe he won't run if Trump announces his presidential bid.

During his second tenure, Abbott has advocated for increasingly conservative policies, such as rejecting regulations for the use of masks and the Covid-19 vaccination.

A new barrier is being built on the state's border with Mexico, and he also signed into law the most stringent abortion prohibition of any state in the United States.

Abbott, who was the one who came up with the idea to send migrants to blue cities, was able to stave off a well-funded campaign from the Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke in this year's midterms.

Even though O'Rourke came quite close to unseating Republican Senator Ted Cruz in 2018, he was trailing Abbott by a more considerable margin Tuesday night, proving that Republicans continue to hold a dominant position in the state.

If Governor Abbott decides to run for president again in 2024, he will benefit from the fact that he hails from a large state with many voters who are already committed to supporting him.

Despite predictions and assessments by political analysts, Governor Abbott has not commented on the possibility of him running for the White House.