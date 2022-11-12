Trump's niece calls on Justice Department to indict him before the highly anticipated presidential bid announcement

Mary Trump has called on the Department of Justice to indict his uncle Donald Trump before the former president launches his highly anticipated president bid.

Former United States President Donald Trump. Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Mary Trump has requested that his uncle Donald Trump be indicted by the Department of Justice before the highly anticipated beginning of the former president's campaign for the Presidency.

Mary Trump was a guest on SiriusXM's The Dean Obeidallah Show, where she talked about the midterm results and the possibility of the former president announcing another bid for the White House in less than a week.

During the conversation, Obeidallah touched on the possibility of the country seeing Trump indicted for just one of his crimes, and Mary had this to say:

I don't know if I'm hopeful, but all I can say is he has to be. I don't know whether he will be or not, but he has to be because if he isn't, then much worse things are going to start happening".

There are rumors that former President Donald Trump could announce running for president again in 2024 within the next two weeks; however, one criminal investigation can potentially result in him being prosecuted.

Trump's candidacy for the presidency comes at a time when he is facing a multitude of legal concerns and investigations, including at least one criminal probe that has the potential to result in him being indicted.

In fact, there are two criminal investigations that are ongoing: one into possible election meddling and the other into alleged financial crimes.

IndictingTrump would be more than punishing crimes, such as plotting to subvert an election, instigating a rebellion, or stealing confidential documents.

An indictment would send a message not only to Trump but also to those who would try to emulate his behavior that no one is above the law.

One of the statutes cited in the search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is one prohibiting obstruction of justice.

That offense may sound familiar because it was one of the potential crimes investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller during Trump's presidency.

This time, though, the charge could actually stick. And on Monday, the Justice Department seized the phones of two Trump aides and issued 40 subpoenas seeking information related to the 2020 selection and January 6 events.

The ease of proving obstruction of justice makes it an appealing charge for the Department of Justice. And this time, Trump may be unable to get out of it.

Trump, who was impeached twice as president, has denied guilt in all of the cases, arguing that his Democratic adversaries are leading political attacks against him.

If Trump were to face any constraints that people with serious probes that are in his situation are facing, then restrictions on his ability to travel would be on the table.

A ban of this kind would deprive him of one of the most significant political advantages he now possesses, namely his capacity to rile up his supporters at rallies located in remote areas.

However, the former U.S. President still has an unshakable hold on the Average Republican primary voter and has a small clientele of donors who can drop massive funds on his campaigns.

As such, his ability to command media attention is still unparalleled, despite the fact that he no longer uses Twitter. His influence over voters has not diminished at all.