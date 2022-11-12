Governor Abbott's $355 million in grants to law enforcement agencies will be paid for by federal funds

The $355 million in grants to law enforcement agencies announced by Governor Abbott has been made possible through federal funding and some dollars from the state.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott. UNT / Flickr

The grant funding aims to provide additional support to organizations and agencies working around the clock to ensure justice for victims of crime and to prevent human trafficking.

In a press release, Governor Abbott said:

Texas continues working to improve and enhance the safety of our communities through comprehensive programs and services that help keep Texans safe".

According to the press release, honors were presented for the development of bullet-resistant vests, the analysis of forensic evidence and the investigation and prosecution of cases involving human trafficking.

In addition, Governor Abbott mentioned that collaborating with his Public Safety Office can result in a more secure future for all Texans.

Governor Abbott only disclosed in the official statement on the state site and not in his tweet about where the money he would be using came from, and some people on social media had to remind to thank Potus for this.

Like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, people have continued to say that some of these Republican leaders admire one aspect about President Joe Biden: his wallet.

Some people like saying that it is not noble for Republicans to take credit for something they continuously vote against and that it makes no sense why they like omitting that information from their social media posts.

One Democrat user said any state that accepts and uses funds from the federal government should thank whoever the president is.