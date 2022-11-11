O'Rourke is the most famous Texas Democrat never to win a race outside of his hometown

Beto O'Rourke is the most famous Texas Democratic Candidate never to win a race outside of his hometown.

Former U.S. Congressman Beto O'Rourke was the democratic pick for the Texas governor race. Gage Skidmore / Flickr

It seems like Beto O'Rourke has made history as the most well-known Democratic candidate of Texas who has never won an election that was held outside of his home city.

Only a few short months ago, it seemed as though the formidable hold that the Republican Party had on Texas might be in jeopardy, and he seemed like the ideal candidate to take on this challenge.

But by the time the votes were counted on Election Day, it was evident that a Democratic wave in Texas had again failed to materialize, and Governor Greg Abbott, the incumbent Republican serving his second term, strolled to a leading victory.

In an election in which fury over abortion restrictions and gun violence appeared to be destined to boost Democratic turnout, the called defeat of O'Rourke came as a disappointing blow to the Democratic party.

During his concession speech, O'Rourke said:

I don't know what my role or yours will be going forward, but I'm in this fight for life. Who knows what's next for any of us, right?"

Throughout this election race, O'Rourke continued to enjoy a high level of support among Democrats and has amassed massive support around the state of Texas.

O'Rourke's failed Senate bid against incumbent Republican Ted Cruz in 2018 was the moment that catapulted the former congressman to the forefront of national attention.

However, due to the fact that he was unable to win the Democratic primary for president in 2020, many members of the party view his national brand as having suffered significant damage.

And Republicans contend that many of the positions he espoused during that campaign, like campaigning for mandatory assault weapon buybacks, will hurt him in the Texas race, and it did