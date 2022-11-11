Walker calls Warnock a 'wolf in sheep's clothing,' tells supporters not to fall for the 'clean-cut image'

Republican Walker has warned supporters not to be fooled by his opponent Warnock's "clean-cut image" and refers to Warnock as a "wolf in sheep's clothing."

Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker. Jessica McGowan / AFP

The Republican Candidate for Senate, Hershel Walker, did last minuter touch-ups while he and his opponent, Democratic Candidate Raphael Warnock waited for the release of the Senate Race.

During the first campaign event for the runoff election, Walker was joined by Senator Ted Cruz, and both confidently predicted that the Republican Party would win the runoff election.

During his speech to his supporters, Walker continued to hammer his opponent, Senator Warnock, and President Joe Biden, telling his audience that the two men are marching in step with one another.

Walker said while addressing his supporters:

We are in overtime. We got a runoff. I was built for this. God prepared me for this moment right here."

Warnock was referred to as a "wolf in sheep's clothing" by Walker, who went so far as to caution the crowd not to be fooled by Warnock's seemingly respectable appearance.

Walker is said to be the embodiment of everything the modern Republican party has claimed to oppose, including ineptitude, violent crime, abortion, households broken by absentee fathers, and race-based affirmative action.

In spite of this, he has continued to have the support of the Republican party, and his campaign for a seat in the Georgia Senate has been shaping up to be a close one.

This is despite the fact that he has been accused of everything up to and including acts that many Republicans consider murder. And many columnists have described him as the worst candidate the modern Republican party has ever run.

This is also said in an era of conspiracy theorists, Christian nationalists and Donald Trump, which basically means that he could potentially be the worst of them all.