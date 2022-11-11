Walker calls Warnock a 'wolf in sheep's clothing,' tells supporters not to fall for the 'clean-cut image'

Victor

Republican Walker has warned supporters not to be fooled by his opponent Warnock's "clean-cut image" and refers to Warnock as a "wolf in sheep's clothing."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZnIJZ_0j7Biwo300
Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker.Jessica McGowan / AFP

The Republican Candidate for Senate, Hershel Walker, did last minuter touch-ups while he and his opponent, Democratic Candidate Raphael Warnock waited for the release of the Senate Race.

During the first campaign event for the runoff election, Walker was joined by Senator Ted Cruz, and both confidently predicted that the Republican Party would win the runoff election.

During his speech to his supporters, Walker continued to hammer his opponent, Senator Warnock, and President Joe Biden, telling his audience that the two men are marching in step with one another.

Walker said while addressing his supporters:

We are in overtime. We got a runoff. I was built for this. God prepared me for this moment right here."

Warnock was referred to as a "wolf in sheep's clothing" by Walker, who went so far as to caution the crowd not to be fooled by Warnock's seemingly respectable appearance.

Walker is said to be the embodiment of everything the modern Republican party has claimed to oppose, including ineptitude, violent crime, abortion, households broken by absentee fathers, and race-based affirmative action.

In spite of this, he has continued to have the support of the Republican party, and his campaign for a seat in the Georgia Senate has been shaping up to be a close one.

This is despite the fact that he has been accused of everything up to and including acts that many Republicans consider murder. And many columnists have described him as the worst candidate the modern Republican party has ever run.

This is also said in an era of conspiracy theorists, Christian nationalists and Donald Trump, which basically means that he could potentially be the worst of them all.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Hershel Walker# Raphael Warnock# Republican# Democrat# Senate

Comments / 54

Published by

I write stories that matter

N/A
17205 followers

More from Victor

The stage is set for Donald Trump's biggest week as he's predicted to announce his presidential bid

Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce his Presidency for 2024 sometime this week if nothing changes, and some reports say it could be Tuesday, November 15. Former United States President Donald Trump.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Read full story
135 comments

Gen Zs think the thumbs-up emoji is passive-aggressive

According to recent reports, Gen Zs find the thumbs-up emoji offensive. On Reddit, some users stated that the emoji comes off as passive-aggressive. Various news outlets are reporting that members of Generation Z view the thumbs-up emoji as confrontational and passive-aggressive.

Read full story
14 comments
Texas State

Abbott's support among Latinos fell from four years earlier despite Republicans pushing hard to win them as voters

The Republican Party in Texas appeared to have hit a wall during this election cycle concerning its efforts to win over the support of Latino voters. In this election season, the progress that Texas Republicans have had in winning over Latinos came to a halt, several media houses reported.

Read full story
139 comments

Analysis: Trump's supporters still refer to him as "President Trump" almost 2yrs after leaving office. But...why?

Donald Trump's supporters still refer to him as "President Trump" even in the year-plus since he left office. But the most important question is...why? To keep it short, he is the leader they believe won the Presidency.

Read full story
16 comments

Opinion: So Democrats have Senate...how long before they tell us yet again they don't have enough votes to codify Roe?

Now that democrats have been projected to win the Senate, how long before they codify Roe V Wade? Or do they still not have enough votes to do this? Asks Victor. A stock photo depicting a Democrat vote selection on an electronic system.Da-kuk / Canva Pro.

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

Trump continues to attack DeSantis because he feels 'under siege,' says columnist

A columnist says that the reason Donald Trump has been relentlessly attacking Governor DeSantis is because he gets the impression that he is under siege, and his supporters have picked this up too.

Read full story
30 comments
Texas State

Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-elected

The residents of Uvdale are disappointed that Texas voters voted for Governor Abbott to have his third-term in office but said they were not really surprised. The people who live in Uvdale are dismayed by the decision of voters in Texas to give Governor Greg Abbott a third term in office.

Read full story
315 comments
Texas State

Home loan owners want to have their debt written off too, the same way Biden Administration is writing off student loans

Homeowners with mortgages want their loans forgiven the same way that the Biden administration is doing to student loans, saying that it is not fair for the rest of people with debt.

Read full story
1188 comments

Ex-CEO of T-Mobile begs Elon Musk to hire him to run Twitter. Musk says 'No'

The former CEO of T-Mobile has asked Twitter's new owner to allow him to run the social media platform, and Elon Musk loudly declined the offer. Former CEO of T-Mobile, John Legere, and Billionaire owner of Tesla & Twitter, Elon Musk.Twitter & Flickr.

Read full story
Texas State

Analysis: In a state like Texas, a Democratic run for governor was always seen as a long shot

Governor was running for a third term in office, and over the last two years, he unleashed precisely what the conservatives strongly believed in, and polls favored him, his newest victory shows that Texas was never going to have a Democrat as its leader. Let's analyze this....

Read full story
60 comments
Florida State

Explainer: DeSantis would have to resign as governor if he launches a presidential bid

Ron DeSantis would have to resign as the governor of Florida if he were to launch a presidential bid for 2024. However, it is a little more complex than that. Let's talk about it...

Read full story
253 comments
Texas State

Exclusive: Abbott is also being eyed as a possible contender for White House in 2024. But he won't run if Trump does

Governor Abbott is also being eyed as a possible contender for a presidential bid for the White House in 2024. However, the Texas Governor will not run if Trump ends up running.

Read full story
797 comments

Trump's niece calls on Justice Department to indict him before the highly anticipated presidential bid announcement

Mary Trump has called on the Department of Justice to indict his uncle Donald Trump before the former president launches his highly anticipated president bid. Former United States President Donald Trump.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Read full story
335 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott's $355 million in grants to law enforcement agencies will be paid for by federal funds

The $355 million in grants to law enforcement agencies announced by Governor Abbott has been made possible through federal funding and some dollars from the state. The awarding of grants totaling $355 million to various law enforcement organizations, which Governor Greg Abbott announced, was made possible by a combination of funds from the federal government and some funds from the state.

Read full story
415 comments

Jennings says Trump has no chance of winning the 2024 presidential election based on midterm results

A former Republican strategist suggested that former President Donald Trump has no chance of winning the 2024 presidential election based off of midterm results. Former United States President Donald Trump.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Read full story
195 comments
Texas State

Abbott's advisers were boasting to reporters that the campaign had not been that hard to run

The advisors to Abbott's team were bragging to the reporters that the campaign had not been all that difficult to run. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been elected for the third-term in office.Texans for Greg Abbott / Flickr.

Read full story
131 comments
Texas State

O'Rourke is the most famous Texas Democrat never to win a race outside of his hometown

Beto O'Rourke is the most famous Texas Democratic Candidate never to win a race outside of his hometown. Former U.S. Congressman Beto O'Rourke was the democratic pick for the Texas governor race.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Read full story
31 comments

Republicans who supported Trump's stolen-election claims performed worse than other GOP leaders who didn't

For some reason, Republican candidates who supported Donald Trump's stolen-election claims performed worse than the other statewide Republicans who ran on the same ballots in virtually every state.

Read full story
211 comments
Florida State

DeVos family spent over $200 million since 1999 to keep Republicans as Governors, DeSantis' win adds to their success

Governor-elect Ron DeSantis' win for the Florida governor's race in this year's midterms further adds to the success of the DeVos family, which has reportedly spent over $200 million since 1999 to keep Republicans as Governors.

Read full story
233 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy