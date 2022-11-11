Republicans who supported Trump's stolen-election claims performed worse than other GOP leaders who didn't

For some reason, Republican candidates who supported Donald Trump's stolen-election claims performed worse than the other statewide Republicans who ran on the same ballots in virtually every state.

Former United States President Donald Trump. Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Trump embarked on a mission to lend his support to a few Republican candidates running for office this year with the hope of boosting those candidates' chances of victory.

However, significant victories for the GOP never materialized, and the outcome was still unclear at the time this piece was written.

The performance of Republicans who aligned themselves with former president Donald Trump's claims that the election was stolen was not good at all.

In fact, that performance was more terrible compared to any other statewide Republicans who ran on the same ballots in almost every state.

Mehmet Oz, who Trump had endorsed, was defeated by the Democratic candidate John Fetterman in the campaign for the Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

This dealt a blow to the chances of the Republican Party gaining control of the upper house. Oz's loss was the most famous of Trump's failed endorsements.

Trump also backed two extreme Republican candidates for governor in Michigan and Pennsylvania. And both candidates made it more difficult for the Republican Party to win governorships in states where the races were expected to be close.

The much-anticipated "red wave" of Republican Party success in the midterm elections never materialized as of the timing of writing this based on the poll results.

As such, Trump's intentions to take credit for Republican Party victories in the midterm elections at a triumphal party held at Mar-a-Lago were a bust.

At a glamorous celebration held at his club in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump intended to solidify his position as the kingmaker of the Republican Party. However, his hopes were dashed.

According to the allegations, the former president invited key supporters and members of the media to join him at the event so that they could watch the results roll in on huge TVs.

Regardless of the final results, Trump's candidates in crucial contests had a difficult time and fell short of expectations in areas where they should not have.

And the data most people have on the election reveals that independents split their votes between the two parties, despite casting ballots in double digits against the president's party in each of the previous four midterm elections.