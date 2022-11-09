DeVos family spent over $200 million since 1999 to keep Republicans as Governors, DeSantis' win adds to their success

Governor-elect Ron DeSantis' win for the Florida governor's race in this year's midterms further adds to the success of the DeVos family, which has reportedly spent over $200 million since 1999 to keep Republicans as Governors.

Florida Governor/Governor-Elect Ron DeSantis and Betsy DeVos. Both from Flickr

For over 20 years, Betsy DeVos' family reportedly donated an estimated $200 million as regular donors to several Republican leaders who preceded Governor DeSantis -- including the Governor himself.

With their extensive network, the Michigan-based DeVos family has showered far-right Republican leaders with campaign cash for years to keep them as governors leading in Florida.

According to a Michigan Campaign Finance Network analysis, the DeVos family has contributed more than $82 million to political causes since 1999.

However, it is impossible to tell the extent of these donations, as some estimates put that figure closer to $200 million.

Governor DeSantis' strong victory in Tuesday's midterm elections further adds to the success of the DeVos family, which has reportedly injected a lot of financial assistance to keep GOP leaders as Governors.

During the 2016 election, the family, which has a net worth of $5.6 billion from a sprawling business, donated more than $10 million to Republican candidates and group, according to Snopes charter.

Richard reportedly has a net worth of $5.4 billion. And hence he made a donation of more than $200,000 that the family donated to the Friends of Ron DeSantis PAC during the Florida governor's 2018 campaign.

On the other hand, Betsy DeVos has been former President Donald Trump's education secretary for four years. Earlier this year, she gave $5,500 to a super Political Action Committee (PAC) supporting DeSantis' re-election bid.

But the contribution from the family is said to be massive, with more than $280,000 going to Florida Governor Rick Scott's campaign.

According to state campaign finance records, the donations from her family have been tracked as follows:

Dick DeVos, Betsy's husband, who happens to be the former chief executive of Amway, contributed more than $80,000 to the Friends of Ron DeSantis super PAC in 2021.

Their son, Rick DeVos, Betsy and Dick's son, contributed $2,500 directly to DeSantis' campaign.

Dalton DeVos, their grandson, pledged something, including niece Olivia DeVos, who is also said to have donated.

Dick DeVos' brother Daniel and his wife Pamela kicked in more than $70,000 to the Friends of DeSantis super PAC.

Douglas, who is Dick's other brother and Betsy's brother-in-law, has footed more than $60,000 in contributions.

Dick's sister Suzanne Cheryl DeVos and Betsy's sister-in-law came in and added another $50,000 to what was already donated.

The donations to Governor DeSantis that were tracked earlier this year, do not end there due to a $200,000 pledge that the DeVos family made during the Governor's 2018 campaign.

And even though Betsy DeVos ceased donating to political causes while serving as Education Secretary during Trump's reign, her family continued to do so, an article from The Guardian has noted.