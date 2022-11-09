Food Shortages exacerbated by the supply issues & Ukraine invasion could impact Thanksgiving - consumers warned

Consumers have been warned that the Ukraine invasion of Russia, which led to massive supply and logistics issues, could impact Thanksgiving dinners in the homes of many families across the country.

A thanksgiving dinner stock photo. Monstera / Pexels

Turkeys will be hard to come by during this year's Thanksgiving, which has sent big chain stores to go around ensuring enough inventory for residents to do their shopping.

The first thing to note is the ongoing food shortages due to problems with supply chains, climate change, and the conflict in Ukraine are affecting some dishes that are regularly served daily.

According to Eater, on top of being unnecessarily pricey this year, there is a significant shortage of poultry, which has caused several vendors to scramble.

The avian flu has had a particularly awful year, and as a result, it has killed six million turkeys. Unfortunately, this number is expected to continue to climb as long as the disease is active.

According to Vox Media, an estimated 46 million turkeys are eaten each Thanksgiving in the United States, and nearly 9 in 10 Americans eat turkey on the holiday.

Many experts said that turkeys would be a bit more challenging and more expensive to get during this year's Thanksgiving. In fact, the price of the treasured bird might increase by as much as 112% this year, reaching more than $6.70 per pound.

And the increase, according to a previous study by GOBankingRates.com, is only if one is able to locate it in the first place.

A few weeks ago, a report from Detroit highlighted how supply shortages might make Thanksgiving dinner a little bit more expensive than in previous years.

Planning and making preparations in advance will be essential to reducing the anxiety associated with the holidays and eliminating the need to go on a fruitless search for groceries.