DeSantis hopes to use his strong election victory to demonstrate strength of support before launching a presidential bid

Before launching his presidential bid, Governor DeSantis reportedly wanted to make sure he had a solid base of support by winning re-election with a significant margin of victory, and he did.

Florida Governor or Governor Ron DeSantis. Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Ron DeSantis, a Republican governor candidate in Florida, was projected to defeat Charlie Crist, a Democrat, on Tuesday to win re-election to a second term in office.

Voters in what was once the nation's largest swing state embraced a governor who thrived in culture war politics and framed his run as a battle against the "woke agenda" of liberals.

The Governor had hoped that a strong re-election win would demonstrate how much support he has before launching a presidential bid, experts said.

Tuesday's projected victory firmly established DeSantis as a prominent Republican star and opened the door for him to consider a future run for the White House.

During the debate between DeSantis and Charlie Crist for the governorship, which took place in late October, DeSantis repeatedly sidestepped whether he would consider running for office in Washington.

According to those familiar with Donald Trump's thinking, the former president has become more upset with DeSantis' refusal to rule out a run for president in 2024, and he still takes credit for helping catapult DeSantis to a first term in the office of Governor.

Now, this triumph will almost certainly fuel further conjecture over a possible bid for president by Governor DeSantis.

It's possible that this Republican lawmaker, popular among Americans who lean to the right, would conclude that his landslide victory allows him to challenge Donald Trump in the presidential primaries in 2024.

While all is going on, many people believe that Trump will declare his candidacy before the month of November is up.