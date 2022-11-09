Republicans need to pick up five seats to take a majority in the House and just one to control the Senate

It seems like Republicans only need one seat to control the Senate, but in order for them to take a majority in the House, five seats are needed for that to happen.

There are a total of 435 open seats in the House of Representatives of the United States of America, as well as 35 open seats in the Senate and 36 governorships.

This is due to the fact that dozens of races are forecasted to be very close, and critical states such as Pennsylvania have already warned that it could take days to count every ballot.

The tight contests in Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Georgia will likely determine who wins overall control.

Polls and nonpartisan election forecasts predict that Republicans have a very strong chance of winning a majority in the House of Representatives, although the battle for control of the Senate is likely to be much closer.

It is possible that victory will be declared for the Republican Party hours after the votes have closed due to the tremendous wave of support they have received.

Nathan Gonzales, who publishes the nonpartisan newsletter Inside Elections, said:

When it comes to knowing the results, we should move away from discussing Election Day and think instead about election week".

It is possible that it will take longer, possibly even several weeks longer, to establish which party will control the Senate.

However, some analysts believe that the Republicans have a chance of gaining the one seat they require to take control of the Senate.

Get ready for a long night and possibly days of waiting before it is known if Democrats or Republicans will control the congress of the United States of America.