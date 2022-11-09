Republicans need to pick up five seats to take a majority in the House and just one to control the Senate

Victor

It seems like Republicans only need one seat to control the Senate, but in order for them to take a majority in the House, five seats are needed for that to happen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wDNJi_0j4uNBvL00
A Republican-linked stock photo.Tovfla / Canva Pro

Although the Republicans could need only one seat to take control of the Senate, in order for them to achieve majority status in the House, they will need to win five seats.

There are a total of 435 open seats in the House of Representatives of the United States of America, as well as 35 open seats in the Senate and 36 governorships.

The Republicans would need to gain five seats to gain a majority in the House, while they would only need to acquire one member to control the Senate.

This is due to the fact that dozens of races are forecasted to be very close, and critical states such as Pennsylvania have already warned that it could take days to count every ballot.

The tight contests in Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Georgia will likely determine who wins overall control.

Polls and nonpartisan election forecasts predict that Republicans have a very strong chance of winning a majority in the House of Representatives, although the battle for control of the Senate is likely to be much closer.

It is possible that victory will be declared for the Republican Party hours after the votes have closed due to the tremendous wave of support they have received.

Nathan Gonzales, who publishes the nonpartisan newsletter Inside Elections, said:

When it comes to knowing the results, we should move away from discussing Election Day and think instead about election week".

It is possible that it will take longer, possibly even several weeks longer, to establish which party will control the Senate.

However, some analysts believe that the Republicans have a chance of gaining the one seat they require to take control of the Senate.

Get ready for a long night and possibly days of waiting before it is known if Democrats or Republicans will control the congress of the United States of America.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Senate# Elections# Midterms# Republicans# Democrats

Comments / 106

Published by

I write stories that matter

N/A
16674 followers

More from Victor

Texas State

Analysis: In a state like Texas, a Democratic run for governor was always seen as a long shot

Governor was running for a third term in office, and over the last two years, he unleashed precisely what the conservatives strongly believed in, and polls favored him, his newest victory shows that Texas was never going to have a Democrat as its leader. Let's analyze this....

Read full story
32 comments
Florida State

Explainer: DeSantis would have to resign as governor if he launches a presidential bid

Ron DeSantis would have to resign as the governor of Florida if he were to launch a presidential bid for 2024. However, it is a little more complex than that. Let's talk about it...

Read full story
164 comments
Texas State

Exclusive: Abbott is also being eyed as a possible contender for White House in 2024. But he won't run if Trump does

Governor Abbott is also being eyed as a possible contender for a presidential bid for the White House in 2024. However, the Texas Governor will not run if Trump ends up running.

Read full story
604 comments

Trump's niece calls on Justice Department to indict him before the highly anticipated presidential bid announcement

Mary Trump has called on the Department of Justice to indict his uncle Donald Trump before the former president launches his highly anticipated president bid. Former United States President Donald Trump.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Read full story
236 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott's $355 million in grants to law enforcement agencies will be paid for by federal funds

The $355 million in grants to law enforcement agencies announced by Governor Abbott has been made possible through federal funding and some dollars from the state. The awarding of grants totaling $355 million to various law enforcement organizations, which Governor Greg Abbott announced, was made possible by a combination of funds from the federal government and some funds from the state.

Read full story
338 comments

Jennings says Trump has no chance of winning the 2024 presidential election based on midterm results

A former Republican strategist suggested that former President Donald Trump has no chance of winning the 2024 presidential election based off of midterm results. Former United States President Donald Trump.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Read full story
131 comments
Texas State

Abbott's advisers were boasting to reporters that the campaign had not been that hard to run

The advisors to Abbott's team were bragging to the reporters that the campaign had not been all that difficult to run. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been elected for the third-term in office.Texans for Greg Abbott / Flickr.

Read full story
120 comments
Texas State

O'Rourke is the most famous Texas Democrat never to win a race outside of his hometown

Beto O'Rourke is the most famous Texas Democratic Candidate never to win a race outside of his hometown. Former U.S. Congressman Beto O'Rourke was the democratic pick for the Texas governor race.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Read full story
20 comments
Georgia State

Walker calls Warnock a 'wolf in sheep's clothing,' tells supporters not to fall for the 'clean-cut image'

Republican Walker has warned supporters not to be fooled by his opponent Warnock's "clean-cut image" and refers to Warnock as a "wolf in sheep's clothing." Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker.Jessica McGowan / AFP.

Read full story
29 comments

Republicans who supported Trump's stolen-election claims performed worse than other GOP leaders who didn't

For some reason, Republican candidates who supported Donald Trump's stolen-election claims performed worse than the other statewide Republicans who ran on the same ballots in virtually every state.

Read full story
179 comments
Florida State

DeVos family spent over $200 million since 1999 to keep Republicans as Governors, DeSantis' win adds to their success

Governor-elect Ron DeSantis' win for the Florida governor's race in this year's midterms further adds to the success of the DeVos family, which has reportedly spent over $200 million since 1999 to keep Republicans as Governors.

Read full story
232 comments

Food Shortages exacerbated by the supply issues & Ukraine invasion could impact Thanksgiving - consumers warned

Consumers have been warned that the Ukraine invasion of Russia, which led to massive supply and logistics issues, could impact Thanksgiving dinners in the homes of many families across the country.

Read full story
1 comments
Massachusetts State

Governor-Elect Healey will become the second Democrat to hold the office of Massachusetts since 1991

After being projected to win the Governor's race in Massachusetts, Healey will become the second Democrat to hold the office since 1991, the AP News projected. Attorney General and projected Governor Elected Maura Healey.Paul Hammersley / Flickr.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

DeSantis hopes to use his strong election victory to demonstrate strength of support before launching a presidential bid

Before launching his presidential bid, Governor DeSantis reportedly wanted to make sure he had a solid base of support by winning re-election with a significant margin of victory, and he did.

Read full story
2 comments

Explainer: How Republicans are slowly succeeding at wooing Hispanic voters who have aligned with Democrats for decades

Republicans are slowly succeeding at wooing Hispanic voters, and what is wild about this is that the community has popularly aligned with the Democrats for decades. With this in-depth piece, I figured we should look at how that is becoming possible.

Read full story
4 comments

'If we lose the House and Senate, it's going to be a horrible two years,' says Biden

President Biden says if the democrats lose the House and Senate, the next two years are going to be horrible. President of the United States, Joe Biden.Chip Somodevilla / Gallo Images.

Read full story
83 comments

New York Democrats accused Republicans of cynical political ploys ahead of Tuesday's elections

Ahead of Tuesday's elections, Democrats in New York have accused Republicans of engaging in political maneuvers that are both unscrupulous and bigoted. Democrats have accused Republicans of political maneuvers that they call cynical and taking advantage of a situation fostered by the pandemic.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Netflix Co-CEO asked LA residents to vote Caruso for Mayor race on The Hollywood Reporter - And people lost it

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, recently made a plea to the residents of Los Angeles to cast their ballots for Rick Caruso in the contest for Mayor of Los Angeles. Netflix's Co-CEO Ted Sarandos with the led he posted on THR about Rick Caruso.Pictures from Flickr // Letter screenshot from THR mobile.

Read full story
1 comments

Musk slammed for encouraging 'independent-minded voters' to cast their ballots for Republican congressional candidates

Elon Mask has been slammed after urging his followers to vote for candidates running for the Republican congressional nomination. Twitter's new owner billionaire Elon Musk.Jiafu Fu / Flickr.

Read full story
43 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy