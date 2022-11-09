'If we lose the House and Senate, it's going to be a horrible two years,' says Biden

President Biden says if the democrats lose the House and Senate, the next two years are going to be horrible.

President of the United States, Joe Biden. Chip Somodevilla / Gallo Images

During one of his last speeches, United States President Joe Biden said if the Democrats lose control of the House and Senate, the next two years are going to be a living hell.

The president provided a bluntly bleak assessment of the situation when speaking at a Chicago fundraiser last Friday.

Biden said to the small crowd that gathered inside a hotel ballroom, where cameras weren't allowed:

If we lose the House and Senate, it's going to be a horrible two years. The good news is I'll have a veto pen".

After the Democrats had control of Congress in the last two years, a change in leadership in either the House or the Senate – or both – would usher in an entirely new chapter for the Biden Administration.

President Biden had been optimistic about Democrats controlling Congress during the campaign elections, but the truth is starting to set in for them.

Their majority reign in Congress may soon come to an end, and with it, Biden's ability to get his top demands accomplished.

A Congress controlled by Republicans will undoubtedly be able to thwart the legislative agenda of President Biden beyond what their campaign manifestos promised.

For example, Republicans in control of the Senate would enable them to be in a position to vote down any of President Biden's judicial nominees.

This includes any judicial nominees that come up on the Supreme Court, which could prevent them from being considered at all, and put pressure on the White House to select what they consider to be more moderate options.

There have already been indications from Republican lawmakers that they may not take into consideration Biden's nominees, but not in the next two-years due to the President's veto pen.