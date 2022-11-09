Netflix Co-CEO asked LA residents to vote Caruso for Mayor race on The Hollywood Reporter - And people lost it

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, recently made a plea to the residents of Los Angeles to cast their ballots for Rick Caruso in the contest for Mayor of Los Angeles.

Netflix's Co-CEO Ted Sarandos with the led he posted on THR about Rick Caruso. Pictures from Flickr // Letter screenshot from THR mobile

Caruso, who was previously registered as a Republican, faces Congresswoman Karen Bass in Tuesday's midterms. Bass and Caruso are running to replace termed-out mayor Eric Garcetti.

He is the owner of the Los Angeles retail mall known as The Grove, and he has given donations totaling almost one million dollars to anti-abortion activists like Senator Mitch McConnell and former President George W. Bush.

Sarandos acknowledged that he has been a democrat his whole life and that Rick Caruso is the democrat he has been waiting for with "a plan and a track record of accomplishing impossible tasks in California and Los Angeles".

In this letter, Sarandos said the following:

He is a problem solver. That's what he does all day, every day. He is not a legislator; he is a doer who understands the legislators and the legislated. He makes Los Angeles a better place".

Many people on social media had strong adverse reactions to this letter, and they voiced their outrage at the decision of the publication to even print it in the first place.

The Hollywood Reporter was then slammed for the political affiliation of having this letter up, while some said they could not recall if the publication had done it before.

Someone came to Sarandos' aid, saying that he is touched by a crime that is out of control in LA because his mother-in-law Jacqueline Avant was murdered in her home last year.