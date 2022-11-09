Musk slammed for encouraging 'independent-minded voters' to cast their ballots for Republican congressional candidates

Elon Mask has been slammed after urging his followers to vote for candidates running for the Republican congressional nomination.

Twitter's new owner billionaire Elon Musk. Jiafu Fu / Flickr

Billionaire and new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, has been slammed after he encouraged "independent-minded voters" to vote for Republican congregational candidates.

Musk has stated in the past that he intended to vote for United States President Joe Biden for president in 2020, and he has also donated to and voted for Hillary Clinton as the Democratic nominee in 2016.

However, the tweet he crafted when encouraging his followers to vote for Republicans read as follows:

To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic".

Musk went on to say that endorsing political candidates was quite unusual for him and that his political views leaned more toward the center.

He made the point that he is not entirely affiliated with either the Republican Party or the Democratic Party, which he asserted was true for most Americans.

Musk gave hints after he purchased Twitter that he may lessen the amount of content filtering on the site once a "council" evaluates the platform's existing regulations and procedures.

When he did this, he caused a stir among civil rights organizations, many of which are of the opinion that the modifications will lead to an increase in the amount of false information and hate speech that is posted on Twitter.

People brought up that one of the tweets he posted in April argued for political neutrality, but now that he owns the platform, he is changing his tune and advocating for political bias.

One user on Facebook said Musk broke his new rule that states that users cannot use Twitter "for the purpose of manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes”.