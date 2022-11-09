Midterm Elections 2022: Ron DeSantis holds big lead for Florida governor

Editor's Note: The headline has been amended for a clearer wording

Current Governor DeSantis is expected to receive the support of Republican voters in his bid for re-election, and given what the polls are saying, another term is guaranteed.

Florida Governor and Republican candidate for the governor race. Gage Skidmore / Flickr

In the contest for Governor of Florida, Republican Candidate Ron DeSantis emerged as the clear front-runner for the first time in over a decade.

According to the results of a recent poll, DeSantis' campaign for re-election may anticipate receiving significant support from Republican voters.

Elected officials and political observers on the ground are saying that the current Governor already has a seat tightly locked and that there is no way he could potentially lose.

A political shift has also taken place in Florida under the leadership of DeSantis, with the Republican party now holding the lead in voter registration for the first time ever, with more than 292,000 more people registering as Republicans than Democrats.

Even in a state that has been controlled by Republicans for the past two decades, the election this year presents the GOP with exceptionally strong structural advantages.

In April 2022, Governor DeSantis raised over $100 million for his re-election campaign, becoming Florida's first contender for Governor, and it is impossible not to miss any of his campaign ads.

Due to the immense support he receives from wealthy donors, he may be the first politician in the entire country to reach the nine-figure milestone entirely through campaign donations.

CNN reported that the Governor's enormous financial haul provides him a historic advantage over the Democrats aiming to remove him from office in November.