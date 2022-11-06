Explainer: Trump's anticipated presidency announcement spells trouble for Governor DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump's highly anticipated presidency announcement for 2024 does not look good for Florida Governor DeSantis, seeing as he has been touted as the next potential opponent for Joe Biden.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Former U.S. President Donald Trump. Both from Flickr

There are reports circulating that within the next two weeks, former President Donald Trump could make an announcement that he would run for president again in 2024, and trouble for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis could potentially be looming.

According to the results of multiple straw polls, DeSantis is rapidly gaining favor among Republican voters and other leading party members and is emerging as the primary challenger to Trump.

In addition, Governor DeSantis is ahead of Trump in terms of fundraising by a number of multiple millions of dollars. But the former U.S. President also has a small clientele of donors who can drop massive funds on his campaigns, and he still has an unshakable hold on the Average Republican primary voter.

It is evident that young GOP voters are the ones who seem to be rooting for Governor DeSantis and prefer him to be their pick for the White House contender.

However, Trump's influence over party officials is undiminished, and even without Twitter, his ability to command media attention is still unparalleled, and he would probably give DeSantis a tough time in the primary race.

Trump allegedly tried to get his donors to refrain from providing financial support to DeSantis

The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, urged his donors not to give any financial support to Ron DeSantis for his campaign for GovernorGovernor of Florida.

A report from the Washington Post stated that Trump urged his donors to refrain from providing financial support to Governor DeSantis.

The same report also delved into how Trump had also been monitoring the Florida Governor's public appearances and his poll numbers.

The former president is alleged to have accused Governor DeSantis of being "ungrateful" after he helped him with an endorsement in 2018 during his run for state office.

Maggie Haberman of the New York Times reportedly heard from sources that Trump body-shamed the Florida governor behind closed doors and said he was "whiny".

Trump's niece did say that Trump could take revenge on DeSantis

Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, believes that he will take revenge on Florida Governor DeSantis if he is ever elected to the White House again, she said in a podcast.

This is not the first time the public hears of this. Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat also believed that the former president will try to challenge the Florida Governor.

Ben-Ghiat explained how the GOP and DeSantis had adopted the former president's false stolen election rhetoric to advance their political careers on an episode of the Mary Trump Show.

According to Ben-Ghiat, the success that DeSantis has had as a "mini-Trump" could eventually turn against him because Trump may decide that he poses a political threat.

The two discussed how Governor DeSantis is doing well by mimicking Trump's behavior and how he moved politically to further grow among Republican voters.

They both also speculated that if the former U.S. president were to run for president a second time, he would try to slow the rise in popularity of DeSantis.

Even though neither Trump nor DeSantis has publicly declared their intention to run for president in 2024, the two of them are widely regarded as the leading candidates for the Republican nomination.

And all of this is happening just 48-hours before DeSantis' supporters take to voting stations to try and get him elected for a second term as the Governor of Florid.