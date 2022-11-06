Some Democrats wish the 'unpopular Biden' had just stayed out of the campaign altogether

There are some democratic voters who wish that the 'unpopular' President Biden had stayed out of campaign trails altogether, especially for stops such as New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

President of the United States of America Joe Biden. Claus Andersen / Gallo Images

Some Democrats have expressed the hope that the "unpopular" United States President Joe Biden would have just remained out of the race entirely.

The president's support rating at this year's midterm election is reportedly worse than it has been for any president since George W. Bush in 2006.

A recent poll conducted by Gallup found that nearly half of Americans (49%) consider the current situation of the American economy to be dismal. Just 14% of people thought it was either good or exceptional.

The 35-point spread between favorable and negative perceptions of the economy is the worst Gallup has observed at the time of a midterm election (with trends going back to 1994), topping the minus-31 gap that occurred in 2010.

Some columnists are saying that it is quite unlikely that the President's party will be saved from its predicament regardless of how much Democratic all-stars the former president Barack Obama are campaigning for it.

Only two years after sweeping both houses of Congress in the 2008 election that put the first Black president in the White House, Barack Obama and the Democrats suffered a stunning defeat in the 2010 midterm elections.

They reportedly lost a combined total of 63 seats in the House of Representatives and six seats in the Senate. This was the most devastating loss for a party that has been in power since 1938.

The impassioned defense of democracy message that President Biden has been pushing provides something that the American people needed to hear.

However, it is not the promise Americans want the most from their president right now, which is that relief is on the horizon from the ever-increasing cost of living, with inflation at its highest level in four decades.