Attorney General Healey will likely be the Governor of Massachusetts, Democrats & Republicans set to back her

A new poll has shown that Democratic voters are set to back Attorney General Healey for her race as the Governor of Massachusetts, and Republicans could also support her.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey who happens to be a Democratic choice for the governor race. Greater Boston Chamber / Flickr

According to a recent poll, Democratic voters in Massachusetts will likely give Maura Healey their support for the Governor's race in this year's election.

Democratic Candidate Healey could potentially be the state's first out lesbian Governor, and she will compete against Geoff Diehl, who happens to be a Republican candidate for the state of Massachusetts.

Despite the fact that Healey is a Democrat, she has positioned herself throughout the campaign as the political heir apparent to outgoing Republican Governor Charlie Baker.

And when one considers all of the factors involved in the contest for Governor of Massachusetts, it is difficult to conceive of a situation in which Democrat Maura Healey comes out on the losing end.

For months, polls have consistently indicated that Healey will win by a landslide. In light of the fact that early voting has already begun and that Election Day is drawing near, a recent poll reveals that Healey has a commanding lead.

Erin O'Brien, an associate professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts Boston, highlighted that Healey had a significant head start in the election.

According to the results of a poll conducted by Suffolk University, the Boston Globe, NBC10 Boston, and Telemundo, the Democrat started her campaign with a 26-point lead over Diehl.

Despite having former President Donald Trump's endorsement, local political experts said Diehl has very little time left to gain enough support from voters to have any chance of defeating nominee Healey.

Healey said that should she emerge victorious in the election for Governor that will take place next Tuesday, she intends to double down on the tax relief package that Republican Governor Baker has long advocated for.

Pundits on all sides of the political spectrum agree that there is almost nothing Maura Healey could do to lose the race to her opponent due to how polls have been favoring her.