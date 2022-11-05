Democrats are scared of what the future looks like if they lose Senate - But losing the House could become a reality

Democrats are worried about what the future might hold for them if they lose control of the Senate, but they might actually end up losing control of the House

A mid-term elections stock photo. Bill Oxford / Canva Pro

Republicans are poised to take back control of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, and there are reports of them double downing on their chance of winning back the Senate.

Because the odds are so stacked against the Democrats, it is highly unlikely that these warnings will have any effect on the final result of the midterm elections.

There are those Democrats who say President Joe Biden should have remained out of the campaign trails as that did not affect the race.

Here is a thing, If Democrats do indeed lose the House in this year's elections, it won't necessarily be because their members of Congress lost their seats. The primary reason for this will be that the defeat will occur in close races for open seats.

That is, elections in districts with no incumbent and where every party, not just the one seeking to challenge the incumbent, must begin the campaign from square one.

In the 2020 elections, Democrats successfully won the presidency and regained control of the Senate thanks to two races in Georgia that went their way. However, in the House of Representatives, practically every close race was won by Republicans.

And if the surge of the campaigning that took place over the past week or two is any indication, Democrats are playing defense on open seats that are further down in the ratings.

Due to the overwhelming nature of the situation, Democrats are desperately searching for open seats in Republican-held districts in the hope of making gains.