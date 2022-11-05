Republican Baker will leave the office with the highest approval rating & democratic fans - but no real political future

Governor Baker will leave the office as the only Republican state leader to have a high rating and fans who are democrats. But columnists say he has no real political future.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.Scott Eisen / AFP

Charlie Baker, a Republican Governor of Massachusetts, will leave the office with the highest popularity rate and democratic fans, but he will have no real future in politics, according to columnists.

His approval rating is far greater than that of any of the other Republican leaders. In addition, it is reported that he is more well-liked by Democratic voters, which would make him the only Republican Governor to build such a public following.

However, Columnists debated the reasons why this GOP candidate is not being considered for the Oval office.

Governor Baker topped the list with a 74% approval rating - surpassing every other Republican leader that served at the same time as him, a survey from the Morning Consult has shown.

This makes him the only Republican governor to amass this much public following, and based on data, his support seems to grow with every moment that passes with him in office.

With this much popularity and a cross-party appeal, the Governor announced back in December that he would not be seeking a third term this year, making him end his reign on a high positive note.

Columnists have wondered why a Republican Governor with such an appeal was not considered for a run for the Oval Office by the GOPs.

In his column published by The Week, Joel Mathis says that Baker is not considered for the Oval Office to run because he has never been comfortable in the MAGAfied version of the GOP.

According to reports, the Governor reportedly left his presidential ballots blank in 2016 and 2020 rather than vote for Donald Trump.

Additionally, Governor Baker is well known for his criticizm of the performance that the former president exhibited during the Covid-19 pandemic.

When announcing the decision to not run for re-election seeking a third term, he said the reason was so that his administration would focus on larger issues for the state of Massachusetts.

He has also repeatedly stated that he has no plans to run for federal office and has no interest in expending energy on campaign trails.

Massachusetts Governor Baker's political record

Governor Charlie Baker's administration attempted to have nearly $2 billion that it paid to ineligible claimants wiped off, but the Labor Department denied the request.

These payments were for unemployment benefits to beneficiaries in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic when people were losing jobs and even companies shutting down, according to Boston.com.

MacAneney discovered through legal filings that there had been overpayments on 719,000 unemployed claims from March 2020 to September 2021.

The United States Labor Department initially denied this request from Governor Baker's administration for approval to waive without individual review claims of at least 300,000 recipients, totalling about $2 billion.

A plan was later laid to fully or partially part nearly 288,000 people who received UPA benefits but were later told they may have to pay back the money.

Following this debacle, Governor Baker filed legislation to make $3.5 billion in investments toward job creation across Massachusetts which has been exacerbated by the Coronavirus pandemic.

This decision will see the state establish various infrastructure projects, including traffic and safety improvements in some of the 351 cities and towns that can be found across Massachusetts.

Governor Baker said that these investments will aim to aid communities and local economies, that way, they can emerge more confident and "stronger in a post-pandemic world".

