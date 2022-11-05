Twitter closed its offices worldwide before layoffs & asked employees to stay home to await an email with their fate

Prior to the layoffs, Twitter restricted access to its offices throughout the world and instructed staff to remain at home to await word of their destiny via email.

A stock photo with a hand seemingly holding phone displaying Elon Musk's Twitter account. Nadtochiy / Canva Pro

Ahead of the layoffs, Twitter shut off access to all of its offices across the world and asked its staff to remain at home while they awaited an email with news of their employment status.

According to an internal memo that was viewe, "approximately half" of the workforce was affected and would have their access to the company's computers and email immediately revoked.

Many workers who were terminated rushed to Twitter to express their disappointment and bid farewell to one of the most recognizable corporations in Silicon Valley.

Michele Austin, Twitter's director of public policy for the United States and Canada, said:

Woke up to the news that my time working at Twitter has come to an end. I am heartbroken. I am in denial".

Musk started his huge revamp of the firm just one week after his spectacular takeover by firing half of the company's 7,500 employees on Friday.

The cull is a part of Musk's push to find ways to pay for the massive $44 billion deal that he made, for which he took on billions of dollars in debt and sold $15.5 billion worth of shares in Tesla, his electric car company.

Musk's goal is to find ways to pay for the deal without having to take on additional debt because he is rumored to be on the hook for an additional $1 billion in annual interest payments to pay for this deal he attempted to back out of as soon as he made it in April.

After completing his massive takeover of Twitter, Musk has been frantically searching for new methods for the company to generate revenue, and one of his ideas is to charge users $8 per month for verified accounts.

According to insiders within the company, Musk's teams are pressuring the remaining staff to work at a highly rapid rate.

It has also been reported that Musk is recruiting Tesla coders to supervise the work of "Tweeps," which is the internally used name for Twitter employees.