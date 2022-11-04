Biden says two more Democrats to the Senate & keeping control of the House can lead to Roe V. Wade being codified

Roe v. Wade might be codified, according to President Biden, if two more Democrats were elected to the Senate and Democrats maintained control of the House.

United States President Joe Biden. Penelope Perkins / Flickr

Following the judgment in Roe v. Wade, a seminal case that established the constitutional right to abortion almost half a century ago, President Joe Biden was pressured to reinstate the constitutional right to abortion officially, but he cannot do so due to the Roe v. Wade judgment.

This is due to the fact that democrats lack do not have the 60 votes in the Senate that are required to enact the verdict into law, which would reinstate a woman's ability to have an abortion at the national level.

According to an explainer by the Wall Street Journal, the judgment by the Supreme Court means that many people will now have to travel outside their home states to obtain an abortion in cases where their States are "pro-life".

The ruling allows each state to choose whether to restrict or outright ban abortion, and recent reports suggest that more states run by Republicans are opting to outright ban the procedure.

The judgment being overturned led to several Republican-led states imposing restrictions on the procedure, according to a report, with many governors priding themselves in being "pro-life".

Conservatives in Congress are aiming for a nationwide abortion ban, and Republican authorities around the country have enacted or implemented extremely restrictive abortion legislation.

The House of Representatives has given an explicit commitment to safeguard "the lives of unborn children," and 166 members have already indicated their support for a bill that argues in favor of "life at conception".

House conservatives laid out their legislative priorities should they prevail in the midterm elections, and the party declared that it will devote its time to "protect[ing] the lives of unborn children."

This was one of the priorities listed in the document, but the meaning they are trying to convey was clear they would do everything in their ability to eradicate the rights of pregnant.

It is also worth noting that 62% of Americans are in favor of the medical procedure in "all" or "most" circumstances, which indicates that the majority of the people do not agree with the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.