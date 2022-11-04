Biden says two more Democrats to the Senate & keeping control of the House can lead to Roe V. Wade being codified

Victor

Roe v. Wade might be codified, according to President Biden, if two more Democrats were elected to the Senate and Democrats maintained control of the House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KRvIx_0izCdi2F00
United States President Joe Biden.Penelope Perkins / Flickr

According to United States President Joe Biden, Roe v. Wade might be codified if two more Democrats were elected to the Senate and Democrats maintained control of the House.

Following the judgment in Roe v. Wade, a seminal case that established the constitutional right to abortion almost half a century ago, President Joe Biden was pressured to reinstate the constitutional right to abortion officially, but he cannot do so due to the Roe v. Wade judgment.

This is due to the fact that democrats lack do not have the 60 votes in the Senate that are required to enact the verdict into law, which would reinstate a woman's ability to have an abortion at the national level.

According to an explainer by the Wall Street Journal, the judgment by the Supreme Court means that many people will now have to travel outside their home states to obtain an abortion in cases where their States are "pro-life".

The ruling allows each state to choose whether to restrict or outright ban abortion, and recent reports suggest that more states run by Republicans are opting to outright ban the procedure.

The judgment being overturned led to several Republican-led states imposing restrictions on the procedure, according to a report, with many governors priding themselves in being "pro-life".

Conservatives in Congress are aiming for a nationwide abortion ban, and Republican authorities around the country have enacted or implemented extremely restrictive abortion legislation.

The House of Representatives has given an explicit commitment to safeguard "the lives of unborn children," and 166 members have already indicated their support for a bill that argues in favor of "life at conception".

House conservatives laid out their legislative priorities should they prevail in the midterm elections, and the party declared that it will devote its time to "protect[ing] the lives of unborn children."

This was one of the priorities listed in the document, but the meaning they are trying to convey was clear they would do everything in their ability to eradicate the rights of pregnant.

It is also worth noting that 62% of Americans are in favor of the medical procedure in "all" or "most" circumstances, which indicates that the majority of the people do not agree with the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Joe Biden# Roe V Wade# Health# Democrats# Senate

Comments / 143

Published by

I write stories that matter

N/A
16335 followers

More from Victor

Explainer: How Republicans are slowly succeeding at wooing Hispanic voters who have aligned with Democrats for decades

Republicans are slowly succeeding at wooing Hispanic voters, and what is wild about this is that the community has popularly aligned with the Democrats for decades. With this in-depth piece, I figured we should look at how that is becoming possible.

Read full story
2 comments

'If we lose the House and Senate, it's going to be a horrible two years,' says Biden

President Biden says if the democrats lose the House and Senate, the next two years are going to be horrible. President of the United States, Joe Biden.Chip Somodevilla / Gallo Images.

Read full story
2 comments

New York Democrats accused Republicans of cynical political ploys ahead of Tuesday's elections

Ahead of Tuesday's elections, Democrats in New York have accused Republicans of engaging in political maneuvers that are both unscrupulous and bigoted. Democrats have accused Republicans of political maneuvers that they call cynical and taking advantage of a situation fostered by the pandemic.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Netflix Co-CEO asked LA residents to vote Caruso for Mayor race on The Hollywood Reporter - And people lost it

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, recently made a plea to the residents of Los Angeles to cast their ballots for Rick Caruso in the contest for Mayor of Los Angeles. Netflix's Co-CEO Ted Sarandos with the led he posted on THR about Rick Caruso.Pictures from Flickr // Letter screenshot from THR mobile.

Read full story
1 comments

Musk slammed for encouraging 'independent-minded voters' to cast their ballots for Republican congressional candidates

Elon Mask has been slammed after urging his followers to vote for candidates running for the Republican congressional nomination. Twitter's new owner billionaire Elon Musk.Jiafu Fu / Flickr.

Read full story
3 comments

Analysis: Democrats used three of the six living presidents to help keep Congress. But why is this idea flopping?

The Democrats had the assistance of three of the six living presidents to try and help main their majority in Congress. However, it does not appear that their plan will be successful, at least not according to projections.

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

Election Profile: Charlie Crist's chances of unseating Ron DeSantis from the Florida governor chair

With elections under way in the next 24 hours, I figured we should all tap into Democratic Candidate for Governor of Florida, Charlie Crist, who is working hard in the hopes of unseating Governor Ron DeSantis.

Read full story
566 comments
Texas State

O'Rourke received more funding in donations compared to Abbott but has less chance of unseating him

Democratic Candidate O'Rourke collected more funding in campaign donations compared to his Republican opponent Abbott, but unseating him does not look easy. Democrat Candidate Beto O'Rourke and Republican Candidate Greg Abbott.Both from Flickr.

Read full story
213 comments
Florida State

Midterm Elections 2022: Ron DeSantis holds big lead for Florida governor

Editor's Note: The headline has been amended for a clearer wording. Current Governor DeSantis is expected to receive the support of Republican voters in his bid for re-election, and given what the polls are saying, another term is guaranteed.

Read full story
2 comments

Fact-Check: Do people actually vote on behalf of the deceased? And how do states ensure those ballots aren't counted?

In recent weeks, there has been an increase in the number of unfounded rumors and claims that concern the safety of voting via mail-in ballots, and the most popular one involves claims of deceased people casting votes.

Read full story
Florida State

Explainer: Trump's anticipated presidency announcement spells trouble for Governor DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump's highly anticipated presidency announcement for 2024 does not look good for Florida Governor DeSantis, seeing as he has been touted as the next potential opponent for Joe Biden.

Read full story
19 comments

Some Democrats wish the 'unpopular Biden' had just stayed out of the campaign altogether

There are some democratic voters who wish that the 'unpopular' President Biden had stayed out of campaign trails altogether, especially for stops such as New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Read full story
152 comments
Massachusetts State

Attorney General Healey will likely be the Governor of Massachusetts, Democrats & Republicans set to back her

A new poll has shown that Democratic voters are set to back Attorney General Healey for her race as the Governor of Massachusetts, and Republicans could also support her. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey who happens to be a Democratic choice for the governor race.Greater Boston Chamber / Flickr.

Read full story
267 comments
Florida State

At a reunion, Governor DeSantis school learners claim he was "mean & hostile" towards black pupils back in the day

School learners who had Governor DeSantis as their teacher 20-years ago held their reunion, and claims of him being "mean and hostile" towards black pupils were made. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Read full story
25 comments

Democrats are scared of what the future looks like if they lose Senate - But losing the House could become a reality

Democrats are worried about what the future might hold for them if they lose control of the Senate, but they might actually end up losing control of the House. A mid-term elections stock photo.Bill Oxford / Canva Pro.

Read full story
263 comments

Exclusive: Trump could announce presidency run in the next fortnight, but one criminal inquiry could get him indicted

Former President Donald Trump is rumored to announce his presidency for 2024 in the next two-weeks, but one criminal probe has the potential to get him indicted. Former United States President Donald Trump.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Read full story
789 comments
Massachusetts State

Republican Baker will leave the office with the highest approval rating & democratic fans - but no real political future

Governor Baker will leave the office as the only Republican state leader to have a high rating and fans who are democrats. But columnists say he has no real political future. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.Scott Eisen / AFP.

Read full story
78 comments

Democrats accuse Republicans of cynical & racist political ploys ahead of a major loss in this year's elections

Ahead of a significant setback in the elections this year, Democrats have accused Republicans of engaging in political maneuvers that are both unscrupulous and bigoted. A "vote democrat" placard stock photo.Heller181 / Canva Pro.

Read full story
50 comments

Twitter closed its offices worldwide before layoffs & asked employees to stay home to await an email with their fate

Prior to the layoffs, Twitter restricted access to its offices throughout the world and instructed staff to remain at home to await word of their destiny via email. A stock photo with a hand seemingly holding phone displaying Elon Musk's Twitter account.Nadtochiy / Canva Pro.

Read full story
19 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy