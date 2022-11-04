News claiming that deceased people voted continues to spread amid concerns of Election misinformation & fake news

In the midst of worries around misinformation and fake news surrounding the election, reports continue to circulate, suggesting that deceased people are casting votes.

In recent weeks, there has been an increase in the number of unfounded rumors and claims that concern the safety of voting via mail-in ballots.

In addition, there have been reports that deceased persons voted, that ballot drop boxes were moved, and that there were wild stories regarding voting equipment.

The topics of immigration, crime, public health, public safety, geopolitics, natural catastrophes, education, and mass shootings are frequently at the center of political disinformation. This year, the focus is primarily on elections.

Unproven stories of fraud around the use of mail-in ballots. Anonymous SMSes messages advising voters to abstain from casting their ballots. Platforms such as social media are where a series of false information about elections is freely disseminated.

Misinformation regarding the upcoming midterm elections has been building up for months, posing a challenge for election officials and digital corporations while also serving as a further reminder of how conspiracy theories and distrust are affecting the politics of the United States.

These accusations provide election skeptics with fuel for their campaigns and threaten to further undermine faith in voting and democratic processes.

The problems of disinformation and fake news are also causing difficulties for the supervisors who are in charge of presiding and administering the elections.

These issues are being picked up by supervisors operating in Florida, which happened in August's primary elections and even now while preparations for the November 8 general elections go underway.

They have risen in the midst of supervisors' ongoing struggle to persuade voters that election processes are not corrupted, which has lasted for years.

This topic gained traction after former President Donald Trump and his supporters asserted — and continue to assert — that Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 victory was illegitimate.