Election 2022: How DeSantis underplayed Covid during his reign, which led to child deaths, over 7 million cases and more

Victor

As we prepare for the elections and continue to trumpet the politicians' praises, I decided it would be prudent to examine how these re-election-seeking governors handled the pandemic. And the first governor on the table is Ron DeSantis of Florida. This is a long read...prepare your comments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YnIxX_0ixedJ9k00
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Gage Skidmore / Flickr

According to experts, Florida's Ron DeSantis is the most popular governor that downplayed the novel coronavirus pandemic, but not in the beginning.

In the beginning, the governor was for the states and prioritised the pandemic, but when the Delta variant came into effect, that is when a lot of controversies happened.

This led to the state reporting a total of 7,149,300 Covid-19 cases, according to the New York Times, and a total of 82,176 deaths were reported across the state.

As such, you need to have a look at the five most important factors listed below to comprehend why the majority of people hold the exact purpose of believing that Governor DeSantis did not do a proper job at managing the pandemic:

1. The Feud between Biden and DeSantis

During the pandemic, Governor DeSantis ripped into President Joe Biden's plan to distribute doses of monoclonal antibody treatments to states across the nation.

Florida and six other states had relied on the therapies to treat patients that have been infected with the novel coronavirus, but they also were taking at least 70% of the orders.

When President Biden tightened the grip on this, Governor DeSantis hit back by saying that Florida was being punished for peddling the Covid-19 antibody treatment before the White House.

At some point, President Biden told business owners to weekly test their workers who refuse to get the vaccine, and maybe more than that, with the hopes that they will fold and end up getting the Covid-shot.

This obviously did not sit well with DeSantis, who went on a rant following this comment that was coupled with the White House looking at vaccine mandates for government employees.

The governor hosted a media briefing in Gainesville, where he "addressed" vaccine mandate choices from the federal government - choices that were still being tabled.

Even ironic is how the Governor and a few Republican cabinet members got their Covid-jabs but stayed opposing the vaccine mandate.

Governor DeSantis's response to later Covid variants also saw him fight school boards that have mandated that students wear masks. This did not end there, the governor went after locally elected officials who wanted their employees vaccinated.

2. Charging businesses and entities $5,000 for mandating vaccines

When Governor DeSantis was on a trail of making his stance against vaccines being mandated to employees, he forever preaching about how that would exacerbate staffing shortages.

This led to him banning all businesses around Florida from even thinking of mandating Covid-vaccines not only to their employees but to alone customers before they can service them.

The Department of Health in Florida, under DeSantis' Administration, warned state establishments and companies from requiring proof of Covid-19 vaccine from residents and employees.

At the beginning of 2021, the Republican-led Florida Legislature passed a bill that banned businesses, governments and educational institutions from requiring vaccine proof from the residents. The bill was signed into law in early May 2021 by Gov. DeSantis, and with that, the state's Department of Health was given leeway to issue fines that do not exceed $5,000.

The fine was either going to be per individual and or a separate violation, where violators will be issued with a notice that allows them to appeal their fine. And as soon as the fine is finalized, charged parties were going to have 30 days to pay, and it remains unclear if entities that do not meet this obligation will lose their operating licences or not.

3. Fighting Schools that seek to mandate masks

At some point, Governor DeSantis fought with schools on Covid-19 protocols has been in full swing since August when infections surged. In July 2021, the governor instituted a ban on masks in schools across the state just before school terms started.

However, some schools took the state to court, challenging this and were lucky with the judge swatting DeSantis' ban on masks. He later appealed this decision and won.

A month later, a few days after schools had opened, this is what unravelled:

  • Thousands of pupils across the state were forced to quarantine following a spike in positive Covid-19 cases, with several Florida schools shutting down to allow deep cleaning and sanitizing.
  • Principals, teachers, and staff had a short time to find ways to help manage and prevent the spread of the Delta variant, and the majority of the schools moved their classes online in an effort to mitigate the damage.

Child cases had increased exponentially after declining in early summer, with around 500,000 cases in just two weeks. This increase in Covid-19 cases among children across Florida was attributed to kids' return to school.

4. DeSantis was not only fighting schools in court, but he was suspending their funding

Last year, several media houses reported that the Florida Department of Education had withheld funds from two school districts that made masks mandatory in classrooms this fall. This was a clear threat from the state to local school boards that required students to wear masks, and as such, they were punished financially.

The penalty applied to two schools in the Alachua County and Broward County districts with mask mandates defying the DeSantis' order. Broward County Public Schools later on, released an official statement saying that they would continue to enforce its mask mandate for the time being.

Biden's administration had to advise schools that were stripped of funding due to Covid-19 precautions to use the federal stimulus funds to even out the amount that has been cut by state departments.

5. He opposed significant Covid-19 measures, vaccines and masks

Governor DeSantis was denounced on so many occasions by democratic lawmakers for underplaying the coronavirus, but he became worse during the wave of the Delta variant.

The governor had long been vocal about his opposition to things like vaccine mandates among the state's population and mask mandates in schools and went as far as signing a bill to make this point.

Governor DeSantis said he was considering options for opposing the mandatory vaccine move from the Biden Administration.

The Governor also argued that trying to force vaccines on reluctant people will stiffen their resistance to getting the shots. It is alleged that he is purposefully prohibiting mask mandates and discouraging vaccines. People would need the monoclonal antibodies that the federal government has just cut their intake from.

This whole time, the state of Florida had prioritized monoclonal antibody treatment, and these treatments are considered effective if administered early in an infection.

  • Any thoughts on this? Should Florida voters remember some of the flaws that its governor has when making their way to voting stations next week? Leave your thoughts in the comments. And if you think more people should read this, share it on social media.

# Ron DeSantis# Coronavirus# Elections 2022# Republican# Education

