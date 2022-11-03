Explainer: If Republicans win House & Senate, they'll be able to pursue an agenda that's beyond their campaign promises

The most important thing with these elections is that if Republicans are elected to both houses of Congress, they will be able to push through legislative agenda that goes beyond what their campaign manifestos promised.

A stock photo depicting a Republican vote selection on an electronic system. Da-kuk / Canva Pro

If the Republicans are successful in taking control of both the House and the Senate, they will be in a position to pursue a legislative agenda that goes beyond what they have said while campaigning.

For example, Republicans in control of the Senate would enable them to be in a position to vote down any of President Biden's judicial nominees.

This includes any judicial nominees that come up on the Supreme Court, which could prevent them from being considered at all, and put pressure on the White House to select what they consider to be more moderate options.

There have already been indications from Republican lawmakers that they may not take into consideration Biden's nominees.

Even if it were finally possible for President Joe Biden's veto to block the majority of their capacity to make it a reality, they would still succeed in making his tenure complicated and messy.

The issue with the debt and preventing an economic calamity

There are a lot of Republicans in the House who are interested in exploiting the upcoming fights over the debt ceiling to pressure Democrats into making cuts to entitlement programs.

Congress is required to take care of the issue of raising the limit on the amount of money that can be borrowed by the country on a regular basis, which is referred to as raising the debt ceiling.

If this is not done, the United States will default on its debt, which will set off a crisis that affects the entire world's economy.

Recently, Leader Kevin McCarthy, a GOP candidate, said that he would be willing to risk such a crisis as speaker of the House if doing so would win the Republican Party significant expenditure cutbacks to climate and social programs. McCarthy is a member of the Republican Party.

The comments made by McCarthy have now prompted Democrats to contemplate the prospect of preventing any such eventuality by raising the debt ceiling during the lame-duck session of the current Congress (after the November elections, when Congress returns from its current recess).

If politicians are unable to come to an agreement within the next year, this course of action may be the only option to entirely avoid the catastrophic possibility of a default on the nation's debt.

The issue of abortion and a bill that argues in favor of "life at conception"

In June, Roe v. Wade was overruled, and since then, Republicans have doubled down on decimating abortion rights by unveiling a one-page legislative proposal called "promise to America".

Republicans in Congress are aiming for a nationwide abortion ban, and Republican authorities around the country have enacted or implemented extremely restrictive abortion legislation.

They have given an explicit commitment to safeguard "the lives of unborn children," and 166 members have already indicated their support for a bill that argues in favor of "life at conception".

Laying out their legislative priorities should they prevail in the midterm elections is the Republican party declaring that it will devote its time to "protect[ing] the lives of unborn children."

This was one of the priorities listed in the document, but the meaning they are trying to convey was clear they would do everything in their ability to eradicate the rights of pregnant.

Another issue with the Commitment to America plan is that it does not mention Social Security or Medicare in any way nor give any insights.

From what has been gathered in the past, they pledged to cut benefits for Medicare and Social Security by raising the eligibility age and encouraging beneficiaries to enrol in private Medicare and retirement plans.

What's next should the Republicans win both House and Senate?

Due to the fact that President Biden will continue to serve in the Oval Office and will have access to a veto pen, it seems unlikely that the House and Senate will be able to pass any legislation during the next two years.

Even if Republicans win control of the Senate, there will not be a conservative majority in the chamber that can override Democratic vetoes.

But even if it's unlikely that Republicans would be able to push highly conservative proposals into law, a Congress controlled by Republicans will undoubtedly be able to thwart the legislative agenda of President Biden.

There are still two years until the next presidential election, so it's likely that Republican lawmakers will be eager to avoid giving President Biden more big bipartisan wins.

In President Biden's first two years, they did so by compromising on issues such as gun control, infrastructure, and competitiveness with China. This is because the next presidential election will be held in 2020.