Court says mail ballots with missing or erroneous dates can't be counted. Thousands of democrat votes are to be affected

The Supreme Court in Pennsylvania has ruled that counties should not be counting mail ballots that have missing or incorrect dates. This could potentially affect approximately 42,000 democrat voters.

A "vote by mail" stock photo. Mastahlphoto / Canva Pro

The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has ordered that counties must separate and not count any mail votes that are either missing dates or contain inaccurate dates.

This ruling could hamper thousands of votes in next week's midterm elections, and as many as thousands and thousands of Democratic votes could be disqualified.

In 2020, Philadelphia had 2.5% of all mailed ballots were without dates from the 2.7 million of those early or absentee voters. Democrats amount to roughly 70% while Republicans 20% of the 2.7 million. That means an estimated minimum number that is in thousands of democratic voters might encounter a similar thing -- please note that this is a rough figure. Data sourced from: Target Early.

In general, it is likely that the ordinary individual will forget a date or the correct format for entering it.

The verdict is a victory for Republicans, who brought the lawsuit and have been seeking to delete ballots that include wrong information on them as part of an effort they claim is needed to preserve the integrity of the electoral process.

The lawsuits, according to Democrats, are essentially just attempts to stop people from voting and might swing close contests.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court also said that it was evenly split on the question of whether it is against federal law to throw out ballots for small reasons, like having the wrong date on the envelope or no date at all.

Because of this, the court told county boards of elections in Pennsylvania to "separate and keep" any ballots that were in envelopes without dates or with dates that were wrong.

This would ensure that the ballots are kept in case a higher court overturns the decision or finds that throwing out these ballots would be against the law at the federal level.