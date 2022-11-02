Legal abortions nationwide declined by more than 10,000 in two months following Roe v. Wade

Victor

In just two months of Roe v. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court, legal abortions across the country fell by more than 10,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V3ZBg_0iwHNh5400
An "abortion" centric stock photo.Devonyu / Canva Pro

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, the number of legal abortions performed across the country fell by more than 10,000.

According to the first attempt at a nationwide count of abortions, this is a 6% drop, and in the state where the abortion procedure remained legal, there was an increase of approximately 12,000, which is an 11% increase.

During that time, thirteen states prohibited or severely restricted abortion, most of which were located in the South. As a result, the number of legal abortions performed in those states dropped nearly to zero.

The number of states that have major limitations on abortion increased to nine, and the number of states that allow legal abortions decreased by a third, according to detailed estimates made by a consortium of academics and abortion providers.

There were approximately 22,000 fewer abortions performed in states with bans and limitations in July and August compared to the baseline number of abortions performed in April before the decision was made.

The ruling by the Supreme Court on Roe V. Wade allows each state to decide whether to restrict or ban abortion, and based on recent reports, more Republican-led states seem to be banning it.

This is because democrats lack the 60 votes in the senate necessary to codify the judgment into law, which would restore abortion rights at the federal level.

According to an explainer by the Wall Street Journal, the judgment by the Supreme Court means that many people will now have to travel outside their home states to obtain an abortion in cases where their States are "pro-life".

House conservatives laid out their legislative priorities should they prevail in the midterm elections, and the party declared that it will devote its time to "protect[ing] the lives of unborn children."

This was one of the priorities listed in the document, but the meaning they are trying to convey was clear they would do everything in their ability to eradicate the rights of pregnant.

In response to the Republican Party's "Commitment to America," Vice President Joe Biden issued the following dire prediction: "If Republicans take control of Congress, abortion will be banned."

# Roe V Wade# Abortions# Republicans# Senate# Health

