Election Profile: Beto O'Rourke's chances of unseating Greg Abbott from the Texas governor chair

Victor

With less than a week to go before the elections, I figured we should all tap into Democratic Candidate for Governor of Texas, Beto O'Rourke, who is working hard in the hopes of unseating Governor Greg Abbott.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NJWDR_0iwHJg3V00
Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks at a "Get Out The Vote" rally in Texas.Brandon Bell / AFP

Beto O'Rourke is the Governor hopeful of Texas and has been entrusted by democrats to unseat and prevent Greg Abbott from bagging his third-term in this year's gubernatorial contest.

The failed Senate bid against incumbent Republican Ted Cruz in 2018 was the moment that catapulted the former congressman to the forefront of national attention.

However, due to the fact that he was unable to win the Democratic primary for president in 2020, many members of the party view his national brand as having suffered significant damage.

And Republicans contend that many of the positions he espoused during that campaign, like campaigning for mandatory assault weapon buybacks, will hurt him in Texas.

Governor Hopeful O'Rourke continues to enjoy a high level of support among Democrats and has amassed massive support around the state of Texas.

The time O'Rourke blamed Abbott for high property tax in Texas

When Governor Abbott said proper property tax reduction in Texas would be a top priority for his administration when state lawmakers reconvene next year, O'Rourke hit back on this.

The Democrat nominee made a public address where he said that the governor is to be blamed for the state's explosive growth in property taxes

O'Rourke brought attention to the fact that property tax revenue generates funds for the state of Texas, which in turn covers 60% of the costs involved with public education.

When Governor Abbott heard of the criticizm that O'Rourke levelled against him, the governor's office slammed and accused the democrat nominee of misleading the public.

The governor's campaign communications director Mark Miner called O'Rourke a "flip-flopper," adding that he supported an El Paso property tax increase when he was on the City Council.

What O'Rourke had to say about the Uvdale shooting

When the Robb Elementary shooting took place in May, in which say a gunman ended 21 lives, according to law enforcement officials, O'Rourke was one of the state leaders who condemned Governor Abbott's response to the tragic incident.

Governor candidate Beto O'Rourke took to the internet to have his say on the deadly shootings that the state of Texas has experienced throughout history.

When he deliberated his views, he denounced all deadly shootings that the United States has experienced over the years.

He pointed out that of the 30 massive ones that took place throughout the course of history, four of them happened in Texas, and a report from Texas Tribune says 8 deadly ones occurred in the last 13 years.

Candidate hopeful Beto highlighted that the only way Governor Abbott responded to such tragedies was by allowing another one to happen.

Beto added that the only state residents could respond to this by voting Governor Abbott out and preventing something like this from happening in the future.

O'Rourke continues to enjoy a high level of support among Democrats in his native state of Texas, where he has amassed a following that is significantly larger than that of any other Democrat who has come along in a generation.

During the periods in between his own elections, he remained active, advocating for candidates for state legislative office and organizing his volunteers to assist after the electricity grid in the state failed in the early years of 2021.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Beto O Rourke# Democrats# Greg Abbott# Elections 2022# Republicans

Comments / 1040

Published by

I write stories that matter

N/A
15500 followers

More from Victor

Democrats are scared of what the future looks like if they lose Senate - But losing the House could become a reality

Democrats are worried about what the future might hold for them if they lose control of the Senate, but they might actually end up losing control of the House. A mid-term elections stock photo.Bill Oxford / Canva Pro.

Read full story
43 comments

Exclusive: Trump could announce presidency run in the next fortnight, but one criminal inquiry could get him indicted

Former President Donald Trump is rumored to announce his presidency for 2024 in the next two-weeks, but one criminal probe has the potential to get him indicted. Former United States President Donald Trump.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Read full story
197 comments
Massachusetts State

Republican Baker will leave the office with the highest approval rating & democratic fans - but no real political future

Governor Baker will leave the office as the only Republican state leader to have a high rating and fans who are democrats. But columnists say he has no real political future. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.Scott Eisen / AFP.

Read full story
1 comments

Democrats accuse Republicans of cynical & racist political ploys ahead of a major loss in this year's elections

Ahead of a significant setback in the elections this year, Democrats have accused Republicans of engaging in political maneuvers that are both unscrupulous and bigoted. A "vote democrat" placard stock photo.Heller181 / Canva Pro.

Read full story
9 comments

Twitter closed its offices worldwide before layoffs & asked employees to stay home to await an email with their fate

Prior to the layoffs, Twitter restricted access to its offices throughout the world and instructed staff to remain at home to await word of their destiny via email. A stock photo with a hand seemingly holding phone displaying Elon Musk's Twitter account.Nadtochiy / Canva Pro.

Read full story
2 comments

Biden says two more Democrats to the Senate & keeping control of the House can lead to Roe V. Wade being codified

Roe v. Wade might be codified, according to President Biden, if two more Democrats were elected to the Senate and Democrats maintained control of the House. United States President Joe Biden.Penelope Perkins / Flickr.

Read full story
93 comments

News claiming that deceased people voted continues to spread amid concerns of Election misinformation & fake news

In the midst of worries around misinformation and fake news surrounding the election, reports continue to circulate, suggesting that deceased people are casting votes. A stock photo displaying a message that is reminding people to vote.CatLane / Canva Pro.

Read full story
3 comments
Massachusetts State

Election Profile: Geoff Diehl's chances of taking over from the best Republican Governor in the United States

Hoping to replace the polls' best Republican Governor Charlie Baker in the United States according to polls, is Geoff Diehl...but does he have what it takes lead Massachusetts? Let's look at his offering...

Read full story
60 comments
Massachusetts State

Election Profile: Maura Healey's chances of taking over from the best Republican Governor in the United States

Hoping to replace the polls' best Republican Governor Charlie Baker in the United States according to polls, is Maura Healey...but does she have what it takes lead Massachusetts? Let's look at her offering...

Read full story
12 comments

Biden slammed for inaccurately claiming that 2023 Social Security payments increase will be the first increase in 10yrs

President Biden has been slammed for inaccurately claiming that the 2023 increase in Social Security payments will be the first increase in the last decade. United States President Joe Biden.Todd Jacobucci / Flickr.

Read full story
345 comments

Election 2022: How DeSantis underplayed Covid during his reign, which led to child deaths, over 7 million cases and more

As we prepare for the elections and continue to trumpet the politicians' praises, I decided it would be prudent to examine how these re-election-seeking governors handled the pandemic. And the first governor on the table is Ron DeSantis of Florida. This is a long read...prepare your comments.

Read full story
19 comments

Explainer: If Republicans win House & Senate, they'll be able to pursue an agenda that's beyond their campaign promises

The most important thing with these elections is that if Republicans are elected to both houses of Congress, they will be able to push through legislative agenda that goes beyond what their campaign manifestos promised.

Read full story
919 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino group

LA Mayoral candidate Bass has been slammed for accusing her rival Caruso of purchasing an endorsement from a Latino group called Avance Democratic Club. Los Angeles Democratic mayoral candidate Karen Bass.Mario Tama / AFP.

Read full story
18 comments
Los Angeles, CA

At least 61% of LA voters flagged homelessness as the city's number-one priority for the upcoming race

According to the results of a poll, one-third of the voters in Los Angeles believe that the number of people living on the streets has increased over the past several years. A picture depicting homelessness in Los Angeles, California.Frederic J Brown / AFP.

Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

Court says mail ballots with missing or erroneous dates can't be counted. Thousands of democrat votes are to be affected

The Supreme Court in Pennsylvania has ruled that counties should not be counting mail ballots that have missing or incorrect dates. This could potentially affect approximately 42,000 democrat voters.

Read full story
258 comments

Legal abortions nationwide declined by more than 10,000 in two months following Roe v. Wade

In just two months of Roe v. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court, legal abortions across the country fell by more than 10,000. An "abortion" centric stock photo.Devonyu / Canva Pro.

Read full story
4 comments

Several Republican candidates contending for a spot in Congress this November were at the Capitol on January 6

A number of Republican congressional candidates who are running in the upcoming election were at the capitol building on January 6. All those seven candidates vying for a spot in Congress but alleged to have links to the January 6 events at the Capitol.All headshots from Ballotpedia.

Read full story
212 comments

President Biden wants oil giants like Exxon Mobil to invest their profits in US energy production

Oil companies such as Exxon Mobil have been urged by President Biden's administration to invest their massive profits into the country's energy production. President of the United States Joe Biden.Prachatai / Flickr.

Read full story
49 comments

Exclusive: Criminal rape charges on a Scientology elite member reveal how the Church covered up rape & silenced victims

Danny Masterson's criminal rape charges roop the Church of Scientology in, and with that, lays bare the inner workings of the Church that includes some of Hollywood's elite. Actor Danny Masterson is arraigned on three rape charges in separate incidents in 2001 and 2003, at LA Superior Court, Los Angeles.Lucy Nicholson / AFP.

Read full story
49 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy