Election Profile: Beto O'Rourke's chances of unseating Greg Abbott from the Texas governor chair

With less than a week to go before the elections, I figured we should all tap into Democratic Candidate for Governor of Texas, Beto O'Rourke, who is working hard in the hopes of unseating Governor Greg Abbott.

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks at a "Get Out The Vote" rally in Texas. Brandon Bell / AFP

Beto O'Rourke is the Governor hopeful of Texas and has been entrusted by democrats to unseat and prevent Greg Abbott from bagging his third-term in this year's gubernatorial contest.

The failed Senate bid against incumbent Republican Ted Cruz in 2018 was the moment that catapulted the former congressman to the forefront of national attention.

However, due to the fact that he was unable to win the Democratic primary for president in 2020, many members of the party view his national brand as having suffered significant damage.

And Republicans contend that many of the positions he espoused during that campaign, like campaigning for mandatory assault weapon buybacks, will hurt him in Texas.

Governor Hopeful O'Rourke continues to enjoy a high level of support among Democrats and has amassed massive support around the state of Texas.

The time O'Rourke blamed Abbott for high property tax in Texas

When Governor Abbott said proper property tax reduction in Texas would be a top priority for his administration when state lawmakers reconvene next year, O'Rourke hit back on this.

The Democrat nominee made a public address where he said that the governor is to be blamed for the state's explosive growth in property taxes

O'Rourke brought attention to the fact that property tax revenue generates funds for the state of Texas, which in turn covers 60% of the costs involved with public education.

When Governor Abbott heard of the criticizm that O'Rourke levelled against him, the governor's office slammed and accused the democrat nominee of misleading the public.

The governor's campaign communications director Mark Miner called O'Rourke a "flip-flopper," adding that he supported an El Paso property tax increase when he was on the City Council.

What O'Rourke had to say about the Uvdale shooting

When the Robb Elementary shooting took place in May, in which say a gunman ended 21 lives, according to law enforcement officials, O'Rourke was one of the state leaders who condemned Governor Abbott's response to the tragic incident.

Governor candidate Beto O'Rourke took to the internet to have his say on the deadly shootings that the state of Texas has experienced throughout history.

When he deliberated his views, he denounced all deadly shootings that the United States has experienced over the years.

He pointed out that of the 30 massive ones that took place throughout the course of history, four of them happened in Texas, and a report from Texas Tribune says 8 deadly ones occurred in the last 13 years.

Candidate hopeful Beto highlighted that the only way Governor Abbott responded to such tragedies was by allowing another one to happen.

Beto added that the only state residents could respond to this by voting Governor Abbott out and preventing something like this from happening in the future.

O'Rourke continues to enjoy a high level of support among Democrats in his native state of Texas, where he has amassed a following that is significantly larger than that of any other Democrat who has come along in a generation.

During the periods in between his own elections, he remained active, advocating for candidates for state legislative office and organizing his volunteers to assist after the electricity grid in the state failed in the early years of 2021.