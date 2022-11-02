Several Republican candidates contending for a spot in Congress this November were at the Capitol on January 6

A number of Republican congressional candidates who are running in the upcoming election were at the capitol building on January 6.

All those seven candidates vying for a spot in Congress but alleged to have links to the January 6 events at the Capitol. All headshots from Ballotpedia

At least seven Republicans who claim to have been at or near the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, are riding 2020 election falsehoods all the way to the ballot box this November.

These Republican lawmakers are now seeking to join the institution that was assaulted by a mob of former President Donald Trump supporters almost exactly two years ago.

All those seven candidates vying for a spot in Congress are:

Derrick Van Orden, a retired Navy SEAL running for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, revealed himself as a protester on January 6 in a local op-ed. Sandy Smith, Self-described "North Carolina's 1st Congressional District candidate, a "military mom" and business owner, tweeted two shots of the crowd marching toward the Capitol on January 6, 2021. JR Majewski was at the Capitol with a QAnon live-streamer on January 6, 2021, but left when "everything started to happen". Leon Benjamin Sr. tweeted images and video with Mike Lindell outside the Capitol on January 6. Tina Forte is challenging Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez for the second time in New York's 14th Congressional District. He live-streamed video from near the Capitol on January 6 and told NY1 she doesn't "regret" being there. Jo Rae Perkins is running for Oregon's Senate seat again after failing in 2020. She's running against Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden, who has been in office since 1996. She told KOIN she approached the Capitol on January 6 but didn't enter. In Arizona's 3rd Congressional District, Jeff Zink faces Ruben Gallego. Zink informed local Texas reporters he didn't enter the Capitol or commit violence on January 6. His son, Ryan Zink, pled not guilty to Capitol riot allegations in 2021.

Although none of the candidates have been detained or charged in connection with the attack that took place on January 6, a number of them have continued to defend their presence in the area around the Capitol on that day.

Each of the seven candidates for Congress has spread suspicions or conspiracy theories about the outcomes of the 2020 election, a technique that eventually appears to have garnered them favor with Republican voters, according to CBS News.

Earlier this month, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein said that the outcomes of statewide primaries leading up to the November midterms indicate that a link to January 6 now represents a badge of pride among Republican voters rather than a scandal that may terminate a candidate's career.

This is forcing the current members of Congress to start thinking about the impending possibility of being forced to welcome new colleagues into the fold who were present on the grounds when the attack on the Capitol occurred.

Next week, three of the listed candidates have a real chance of winning their respective Congressional races, according to Insider.