President Biden wants oil giants like Exxon Mobil to invest their profits in US energy production

Oil companies such as Exxon Mobil have been urged by President Biden's administration to invest their massive profits into the country's energy production.

President of the United States Joe Biden. Prachatai / Flickr

The Biden Administration wants oil companies like Exxon Mobil to put the massive amounts of money they are making into the development of energy in the United States.

Presidential advisor Amos Hochstein discussed the price pressures that US customers are experiencing at the pump as a direct result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in an interview that aired on CNBC on Monday.

Hochstein stressed that high oil prices are one of the primary causes of economic instability and that these prices need to be lowered as quickly as possible.

There are supply limitations in the U.S. fuel market, which are being intensified by Western sanctions against Russia and maintenance issues at key regional refining centers.

Because of this, the price of gasoline in the United States has skyrocketed this year, reaching an all-time high of $5 a gallon about three months ago, which is in line with increases in the price of oil globally.

And because there is such a restricted supply, oil corporations have been able to earn enormous profits as a result of their business.

Huge quantities of oil have been released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of the Biden administration's plan to counteract rising prices and alleviate some of the strain that has been placed on US consumers. However, in Hochstein's opinion, this is not a model that can be maintained.

In a recent speech, Vice President Joe Biden criticized multinational corporations like Exxon Mobil for "making more money than God."

The president even requested that gas stations quickly reduce their rates at the pump in response to the drop in the price of oil, which has been below $120 per barrel since March.