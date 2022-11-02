Exclusive: Criminal rape charges on a Scientology elite member reveal how the Church covered up rape & silenced victims

Danny Masterson's criminal rape charges roop the Church of Scientology in, and with that, lays bare the inner workings of the Church that includes some of Hollywood's elite.

Actor Danny Masterson is arraigned on three rape charges in separate incidents in 2001 and 2003, at LA Superior Court, Los Angeles. Lucy Nicholson / AFP

A judge in the United States who was presiding over the trial of Danny Masterson made an effort to exclude Scientology from the courtroom. However, important witnesses have already opened pandora's box.

A light was shed on the inner workings of the Church. The women said that the Church supported Masterson, who had been a member his whole life, and covered up their rapes.

When his trial -- based off of allegations against Masterson from his time as a cast member on "That 70's Show" -- began, his attorneys assumed that the Church of Scientology would be an issue throughout the proceedings.

Masterson is a member of the Scientology religion, and the three women who have accused him of rape are all once affiliated with the cult. After the tenth day of the trial, the witnesses continued to talk about the Church each and every day.

The presence of the Church has not only been a proverbial "elephant in the room," but it has also overshadowed some aspects of the trial and echoed beyond the confines of the courtroom.

Even though the Church of Scientology is not being prosecuted together with Masterson, aspects of its operation have been weaved throughout the testimony and cannot be separated from the charges of rape that witnesses have recounted.

In a way that many observers have never seen before, the trial is dispelling the mystery surrounding the religious organization, particularly with regard to the celebrity allure and hierarchy of the group.

Masterson and his legal team have refuted the allegations, describing them as "outrageous," and he has entered a plea of not guilty to the charges that have been brought against him.

A representative for the Church issued a response in which they refuted the testimony that was given in court by the witnesses.

She went on to say that members of the congregation are expected to "obey the laws of the land" and that the Church works closely with those who execute the law.

After taking action to expose Masterson's inappropriate behavior, the two women claimed that they eventually signed several legal agreements with him, which were officiated by church authorities and attorneys. These agreements were never disclosed to the public.

Both of the ladies testified before the judge that they had initially tried to take their claims through the Church's legal system and that, throughout that time, they had trusted it.

According to Chris Shelton, a former Scientology member and anti-cult activist, these functions and rules enable church authorities to exercise "mastery of coercive control."

The Church has stated that the charges made in the civil suit are "self-serving fictions" as well as "obvious" and "cynical."

According to the women, the ultimate threat that was leveled against them by the Church was that they were told that if they reported the rapes to the authorities, they would be labeled as "suppressive persons."

In response to the criticism, the Church of Scientology stated that this procedure is "very rare and ultimately leads to expulsion from the Scientology religion."