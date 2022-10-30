Governor DeSantis will likely get a second-term, Republican voters set to back him

Republican voters are set to back Ron DeSantis for his second term race as the Governor of Florida.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Ron DeSantis is expected to receive massive support from Republican voters in his bid for re-election as the Governor of Florida, polls have shown.

According to a poll done by Morning Consult, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has a 56% approval rating, ranking him 22nd among all current governors presiding over their respective states.

At least 38% of the 9,849 voters surveyed between January 1 and March 31 disapproved of Governor DeSantis' leadership, according to this poll.

Despite this dismal rating, Governor DeSantis is expected to be re-elected as the most "influential" Republican Governor.

Additionally, the Governor has stated multiple times that he will be running for re-election this year and has already begun his campaign.

In April 2022, Governor DeSantis raised over $100 million for his re-election campaign, becoming Florida's first contender for Governor.

Due to the immense support he receives from wealthy donors, he may be the first politician in the entire country to reach the nine-figure milestone entirely through campaign donations.

CNN reported that the Governor's enormous financial haul provides him a historic advantage over the Democrats aiming to remove him from office in November.

This large fundraising also serves as a warning to any Republican presidential candidates who intend to run against Joe Biden in 2024.

In November, while on a nationwide fundraising drive with his political committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis, the Governor discreetly filed his paperwork for re-election.