Governor Abbott will likely win third-term as Texas Governor, Republican voters set to back him

Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The Daily Texan / Flickr

Governor Greg Abbott will likely win a third-term in the office of leading Texas after a poll from the University of Texas Projects Politics Project placed him far ahead of his main opponent.

In the same poll, the Governor was in the lead with 45%, while his opponent Beto O'Rourke trailed him with 39% of the vote among all Texas citizens surveyed.

After this forecast, the likelihood of Governor Abbott securing a third term remains high, considering that 84% of Texas Republicans said they would support him for a third term as Governor.

Another poll that was done earlier this year by Morning Consult ranked Governor Abbott 27th on the leaderboard of all current state governors with a 41% approval rating.

According to this poll, 53% of the 9,849 voters surveyed between January 1 and March 31 disapproved of Governor Abbott's leadership.

Governor Abbott will certainly be re-elected despite this dismal rating, as he is undoubtedly one of the most "influential" Republican governors, on par with Governor Ron DeSantis.

Governor Abbott has repeatedly stated that he is interested in running for a third term this year; even the GOP has given him the green light. He even began collecting campaign contributions in 2021.

The Texas governor enters the general election with a formidable campaign account of more than $50 million, ranking among the highest of any governor.

The Governor is running for a third term with the support of former President Donald Trump, despite the previous president's associates having a different opinion regarding this endorsement.