Disney v. DeSantis: Fate of Reedy Creek will be tabled soon in the next state legislative

The details surrounding the new special district that will replace Reedy Creek are likely to be debated during the March 2023 session of the state legislature.

The sign outside the Reedy Creek Improvement District administrative office building is seen at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista. SOPA Images / Gallo Images

The Reedy Creek Improvement District, which Disney uses to essentially self-govern its Florida theme park holdings, will be decommissioned by June 2023.

When state leaders announced that a new district would be created in its place, locals questioned what this meant for them; some even took legal action.

Residents attempted to contest the dissolution of their county by Governor Ron DeSantis, but the court denied their motion.

They asserted that Florida legislators "threatened to eliminate thousands of employment" for state residents. The Hollywood Reporter reported that claimants also asserted that the state violated Disney's constitutional rights.

Residents of Reedy Creek asserted that Governor Ron DeSantis violated their rights when he signed the proclamation to disband the special tax district.

If the state goes through with its intention to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District, they and other taxpayers will allegedly be burdened with at least $1 billion in Disney bond debt, as stated by the homeowners.

All the maintenance expenditures, anticipated to surpass $1 billion in debt and expenses, are associated with the dissolution and allegedly borne by Florida taxpayers.

The state refuted charges that violated taxpayers' right to due process by noting that no tax increase relating to SB 4-C had been considered or imposed on people.

"Their case completely lacks adequate facts demonstrating how the probable dissolution of the district under state law may conceivably violate their rights as taxpayers," the state concluded.