President Biden slammed for claiming that the most common gas price was over $5 when he took office

Recently President Biden said that the most common gas price was over $5 when he took office last year, and unfortunately, this is not really true according to fact-checkers.

Fact-checkers have determined that the recent statement made by President Joe Biden, in which he claimed that the average price of gasoline was higher than $5 when he took office a year ago, is not accurate.

President Biden accurately said that petrol prices have dropped by about $1.25 since their June high of almost $5 per gallon during a speech he gave in Syracuse, New York.

However, he also asserted that "Today, the most typical price of gas in America is $3.39 - down from over $5 when I started office."

This statement that was made by President Joe Biden that the typical price of gas when he started office was greater than $5 is not even close to being accurate.

This is substantially lower than the most typical price today, contrary to what President Biden stated, which was that this was far more than the most common price today.

Basically, President Biden made it seem as though gas costs have significantly decreased during his Presidency when the reality is that they have climbed considerably.

According to data provided to CNN by Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, when he was inaugurated as president, which was January 20, 2021, the most usual price for a gallon of regular gas was $2.39.

The national average reached its all-time high of approximately $5.02 per gallon in the middle of June, following a rise that was partly caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

Since then, it has had a significant decline, which includes a drop during the course of the most recent month, according to AAA.