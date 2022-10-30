President Biden slammed for claiming that the most common gas price was over $5 when he took office

Victor

Recently President Biden said that the most common gas price was over $5 when he took office last year, and unfortunately, this is not really true according to fact-checkers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y7lAi_0irxOpqa00
United States President Joe Biden.Penelope Perkins / Flickr

Fact-checkers have determined that the recent statement made by President Joe Biden, in which he claimed that the average price of gasoline was higher than $5 when he took office a year ago, is not accurate.

President Biden accurately said that petrol prices have dropped by about $1.25 since their June high of almost $5 per gallon during a speech he gave in Syracuse, New York.

However, he also asserted that "Today, the most typical price of gas in America is $3.39 - down from over $5 when I started office."

This statement that was made by President Joe Biden that the typical price of gas when he started office was greater than $5 is not even close to being accurate.

This is substantially lower than the most typical price today, contrary to what President Biden stated, which was that this was far more than the most common price today.

Basically, President Biden made it seem as though gas costs have significantly decreased during his Presidency when the reality is that they have climbed considerably.

According to data provided to CNN by Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, when he was inaugurated as president, which was January 20, 2021, the most usual price for a gallon of regular gas was $2.39.

The national average reached its all-time high of approximately $5.02 per gallon in the middle of June, following a rise that was partly caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

Since then, it has had a significant decline, which includes a drop during the course of the most recent month, according to AAA.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Joe Biden# gas prices# AAA# Democrat

Comments / 679

Published by

I write stories that matter

N/A
14900 followers

More from Victor

Legal abortions nationwide declined by more than 10,000 in two months following Roe v. Wade

In just two months of Roe v. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court, legal abortions across the country fell by more than 10,000. An "abortion" centric stock photo.Devonyu / Canva Pro.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Election Profile: Beto O'Rourke's chances of unseating Greg Abbott from the Texas governor chair

With less than a week to go before the elections, I figured we should all tap into Democratic Candidate for Governor of Texas, Beto O'Rourke, who is working hard in the hopes of unseating Governor Greg Abbott.

Read full story
599 comments

Several Republican candidates contending for a spot in Congress this November were at the Capitol on January 6

A number of Republican congressional candidates who are running in the upcoming election were at the capitol building on January 6. All those seven candidates vying for a spot in Congress but alleged to have links to the January 6 events at the Capitol.All headshots from Ballotpedia.

Read full story
71 comments

President Biden wants oil giants like Exxon Mobil to invest their profits in US energy production

Oil companies such as Exxon Mobil have been urged by President Biden's administration to invest their massive profits into the country's energy production. President of the United States Joe Biden.Prachatai / Flickr.

Read full story
20 comments

Exclusive: Criminal rape charges on a Scientology elite member reveal how the Church covered up rape & silenced victims

Danny Masterson's criminal rape charges roop the Church of Scientology in, and with that, lays bare the inner workings of the Church that includes some of Hollywood's elite. Actor Danny Masterson is arraigned on three rape charges in separate incidents in 2001 and 2003, at LA Superior Court, Los Angeles.Lucy Nicholson / AFP.

Read full story
15 comments

Opinion: If Republicans want control of House & Senate in Nov, shouldn't they stay quiet about Roe v. Wade until then?

In the event that the Republicans want to win back control of the House and Senate, shouldn't they avoid bringing up the Roe v. Wade decision between now and November? Asks Victor.

Read full story
13 comments
Georgia State

Election Profile: Republican Herschel Walker from Georgia who has been mocked by Obama and Jimmy Fallon

With the elections around the corner, I figured we should all dive deep and look at why Republican Herschel Walker has been the talk of the country so far that he has even been mocked by Obama and Jimmy Fallon.

Read full story
120 comments
San Francisco, CA

Democrat Lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making an attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herself

Majorie Taylor Greene has been denounced by a democrat lawmaker for making the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herself and inciting political violence. Police tape is seen in front of the home of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on October 28, 2022 in San Francisco, California.Justin Sullivan / AFP.

Read full story
141 comments
Miami, FL

Missing Florida boy found in Canada two Months after disappearing

The missing Miami, Florida, boy who disappeared two months ago, has been located in Canada. Six-year-old Jorge “Jojo” Morales who went missingSupplied by FBI. Jorge "Jojo" Morales, a 6-year-old boy from Miami, Florida, who was reported missing on August 21, 2022, has been "found safe and in good health" in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.

Read full story
7 comments
Philadelphia, PA

No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'

There has been no word so far on the trial date for Jayana Webb, who claimed to be the best-drunk driver, only for three people to die in an accident alleged to have been caused by her.

Read full story
78 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis will likely get a second-term, Republican voters set to back him

Republican voters are set to back Ron DeSantis for his second term race as the Governor of Florida. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Gage Skidmore / Flickr. Ron DeSantis is expected to receive massive support from Republican voters in his bid for re-election as the Governor of Florida, polls have shown.

Read full story
511 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott will likely win third-term as Texas Governor, Republican voters set to back him

A new poll has shown that Republican voters are set to back Governor Abbott for his third-term as the Governor of Texas. Texas Governor Greg Abbott.The Daily Texan / Flickr. According to the results of a recently conducted poll, Republican voters in Texas are likely to give Governor Abbott their support for a third term in office.

Read full story
988 comments
Florida State

Disney v. DeSantis: Fate of Reedy Creek will be tabled soon in the next state legislative

The details surrounding the new special district that will replace Reedy Creek are likely to be debated during the March 2023 session of the state legislature. The sign outside the Reedy Creek Improvement District administrative office building is seen at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista.SOPA Images / Gallo Images.

Read full story
14 comments
Excelsior Springs, MO

Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri case

As a result of an incident in Missouri, there is a growing cause for concern regarding the number of dog bites that occur in the United States. An Amazon homepage stock photo.YmGerman / Canva Pro.

Read full story
15 comments

Republicans waging an all-out attack on abortion rights in 'commitment to America' proposal

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, Republicans have doubled down on decimating abortion rights with a one-page "commitment to America" legislative that was unveiled recently.

Read full story
25 comments

More and more Hispanic voters feel Democrats no longer represent their values - they're aligning with Republicans

Republicans are gaining support from a growing number of Hispanic voters who feel that their ideals are no longer being represented by the Democratic Party. A November 8 voting stock photo.CatLane / Canva Pro.

Read full story
307 comments
Florida State

Election Profile: Ron DeSantis' controversial moves during his reign as the Governor of Florida

Now that the midterm elections are around the corner, I figured we should all dive deep and remember some of the controversial moves Governor Ron DeSantis made during his reign in Florida.

Read full story
208 comments
Texas State

Election Profile: Greg Abbott's controversial moves during his reign as the Governor of Texas

Now that the midterm elections are around the corner, I figured we should all dive deep and remember some of the controversial moves that Governor Greg Abbott made during his reign in Texas.

Read full story
123 comments
Florida State

Electoral supervisors are struggling with "election rigging" misinformation

Supervisors that are officiating and conducting elections are struggling with the issues of misinformation and fake news. The problems of disinformation and fake news are causing difficulties for the supervisors who are in charge of presiding and administering the elections.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy