Excelsior Springs, MO

Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri case

Victor

As a result of an incident in Missouri, there is a growing cause for concern regarding the number of dog bites that occur in the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ajabS_0irxNB1500
An Amazon homepage stock photo.YmGerman / Canva Pro

Every year, around 800,000 people in the United States seek medical attention for dog bites, according to a study produced by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

To put it another way, around one thousand people each day need immediate medical attention for injuries caused by dog bites.

The recent case of an Amazon delivery man found dead in a yard in the Wood Heights area of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, has raised more concerns because two dogs were believed to be responsible.

When neighbors saw an Amazon van parked in front of a house for an extended period of time, they contacted the Ray County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Scott Childers confirmed.

Sheriff Childers said that when deputies and medical personnel arrived at the house, they discovered the body of the Amazon delivery driver and two dogs that appeared to be preparing an attack.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they came face to face with two dogs, which led to one of the deputies shooting and killing both of the animals. And the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

This was not the first time someone lost their life due to a dog attack, in August, a woman who worked for the United States Postal Service experienced a similar fate.

The 61-year-old Pamela Rock was mauled by five dogs in Florida after her automobile broke down. She ultimately succumbed to her injuries and died in the hospital.

As Pamela struggled to protect herself from the dogs while lying on the ground, she screamed for assistance, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said.

Pamela was found to be bleeding when the deputies came, and the dogs were found behind a fence.

They stopped the bleeding by applying three tourniquets to her arms, and then they rushed her to the hospital.

Her niece mentioned to an NBC affiliate in Jacksonville, WTLV, that her aunt had only recently begun working at the company in December.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ehailing# amazon# dogs# police# ASPCA

Comments / 15

Published by

I write stories that matter

N/A
14900 followers

More from Victor

Legal abortions nationwide declined by more than 10,000 in two months following Roe v. Wade

In just two months of Roe v. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court, legal abortions across the country fell by more than 10,000. An "abortion" centric stock photo.Devonyu / Canva Pro.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Election Profile: Beto O'Rourke's chances of unseating Greg Abbott from the Texas governor chair

With less than a week to go before the elections, I figured we should all tap into Democratic Candidate for Governor of Texas, Beto O'Rourke, who is working hard in the hopes of unseating Governor Greg Abbott.

Read full story
599 comments

Several Republican candidates contending for a spot in Congress this November were at the Capitol on January 6

A number of Republican congressional candidates who are running in the upcoming election were at the capitol building on January 6. All those seven candidates vying for a spot in Congress but alleged to have links to the January 6 events at the Capitol.All headshots from Ballotpedia.

Read full story
70 comments

President Biden wants oil giants like Exxon Mobil to invest their profits in US energy production

Oil companies such as Exxon Mobil have been urged by President Biden's administration to invest their massive profits into the country's energy production. President of the United States Joe Biden.Prachatai / Flickr.

Read full story
20 comments

Exclusive: Criminal rape charges on a Scientology elite member reveal how the Church covered up rape & silenced victims

Danny Masterson's criminal rape charges roop the Church of Scientology in, and with that, lays bare the inner workings of the Church that includes some of Hollywood's elite. Actor Danny Masterson is arraigned on three rape charges in separate incidents in 2001 and 2003, at LA Superior Court, Los Angeles.Lucy Nicholson / AFP.

Read full story
15 comments

Opinion: If Republicans want control of House & Senate in Nov, shouldn't they stay quiet about Roe v. Wade until then?

In the event that the Republicans want to win back control of the House and Senate, shouldn't they avoid bringing up the Roe v. Wade decision between now and November? Asks Victor.

Read full story
13 comments
Georgia State

Election Profile: Republican Herschel Walker from Georgia who has been mocked by Obama and Jimmy Fallon

With the elections around the corner, I figured we should all dive deep and look at why Republican Herschel Walker has been the talk of the country so far that he has even been mocked by Obama and Jimmy Fallon.

Read full story
120 comments
San Francisco, CA

Democrat Lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making an attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herself

Majorie Taylor Greene has been denounced by a democrat lawmaker for making the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herself and inciting political violence. Police tape is seen in front of the home of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on October 28, 2022 in San Francisco, California.Justin Sullivan / AFP.

Read full story
141 comments
Miami, FL

Missing Florida boy found in Canada two Months after disappearing

The missing Miami, Florida, boy who disappeared two months ago, has been located in Canada. Six-year-old Jorge “Jojo” Morales who went missingSupplied by FBI. Jorge "Jojo" Morales, a 6-year-old boy from Miami, Florida, who was reported missing on August 21, 2022, has been "found safe and in good health" in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.

Read full story
7 comments
Philadelphia, PA

No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'

There has been no word so far on the trial date for Jayana Webb, who claimed to be the best-drunk driver, only for three people to die in an accident alleged to have been caused by her.

Read full story
78 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis will likely get a second-term, Republican voters set to back him

Republican voters are set to back Ron DeSantis for his second term race as the Governor of Florida. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Gage Skidmore / Flickr. Ron DeSantis is expected to receive massive support from Republican voters in his bid for re-election as the Governor of Florida, polls have shown.

Read full story
511 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott will likely win third-term as Texas Governor, Republican voters set to back him

A new poll has shown that Republican voters are set to back Governor Abbott for his third-term as the Governor of Texas. Texas Governor Greg Abbott.The Daily Texan / Flickr. According to the results of a recently conducted poll, Republican voters in Texas are likely to give Governor Abbott their support for a third term in office.

Read full story
988 comments
Florida State

Disney v. DeSantis: Fate of Reedy Creek will be tabled soon in the next state legislative

The details surrounding the new special district that will replace Reedy Creek are likely to be debated during the March 2023 session of the state legislature. The sign outside the Reedy Creek Improvement District administrative office building is seen at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista.SOPA Images / Gallo Images.

Read full story
14 comments

President Biden slammed for claiming that the most common gas price was over $5 when he took office

Recently President Biden said that the most common gas price was over $5 when he took office last year, and unfortunately, this is not really true according to fact-checkers. United States President Joe Biden.Penelope Perkins / Flickr.

Read full story
679 comments

Republicans waging an all-out attack on abortion rights in 'commitment to America' proposal

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, Republicans have doubled down on decimating abortion rights with a one-page "commitment to America" legislative that was unveiled recently.

Read full story
25 comments

More and more Hispanic voters feel Democrats no longer represent their values - they're aligning with Republicans

Republicans are gaining support from a growing number of Hispanic voters who feel that their ideals are no longer being represented by the Democratic Party. A November 8 voting stock photo.CatLane / Canva Pro.

Read full story
307 comments
Florida State

Election Profile: Ron DeSantis' controversial moves during his reign as the Governor of Florida

Now that the midterm elections are around the corner, I figured we should all dive deep and remember some of the controversial moves Governor Ron DeSantis made during his reign in Florida.

Read full story
208 comments
Texas State

Election Profile: Greg Abbott's controversial moves during his reign as the Governor of Texas

Now that the midterm elections are around the corner, I figured we should all dive deep and remember some of the controversial moves that Governor Greg Abbott made during his reign in Texas.

Read full story
123 comments
Florida State

Electoral supervisors are struggling with "election rigging" misinformation

Supervisors that are officiating and conducting elections are struggling with the issues of misinformation and fake news. The problems of disinformation and fake news are causing difficulties for the supervisors who are in charge of presiding and administering the elections.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy