Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri case

As a result of an incident in Missouri, there is a growing cause for concern regarding the number of dog bites that occur in the United States.

An Amazon homepage stock photo. YmGerman / Canva Pro

Every year, around 800,000 people in the United States seek medical attention for dog bites, according to a study produced by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

To put it another way, around one thousand people each day need immediate medical attention for injuries caused by dog bites.

The recent case of an Amazon delivery man found dead in a yard in the Wood Heights area of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, has raised more concerns because two dogs were believed to be responsible.

When neighbors saw an Amazon van parked in front of a house for an extended period of time, they contacted the Ray County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Scott Childers confirmed.

Sheriff Childers said that when deputies and medical personnel arrived at the house, they discovered the body of the Amazon delivery driver and two dogs that appeared to be preparing an attack.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they came face to face with two dogs, which led to one of the deputies shooting and killing both of the animals. And the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

This was not the first time someone lost their life due to a dog attack, in August, a woman who worked for the United States Postal Service experienced a similar fate.

The 61-year-old Pamela Rock was mauled by five dogs in Florida after her automobile broke down. She ultimately succumbed to her injuries and died in the hospital.

As Pamela struggled to protect herself from the dogs while lying on the ground, she screamed for assistance, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said.

Pamela was found to be bleeding when the deputies came, and the dogs were found behind a fence.

They stopped the bleeding by applying three tourniquets to her arms, and then they rushed her to the hospital.

Her niece mentioned to an NBC affiliate in Jacksonville, WTLV, that her aunt had only recently begun working at the company in December.