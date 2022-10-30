Republicans waging an all-out attack on abortion rights in 'commitment to America' proposal

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, Republicans have doubled down on decimating abortion rights with a one-page "commitment to America" legislative that was unveiled recently.

In June, Roe v. Wade was overruled, and since then, Republicans have doubled down on decimating abortion rights by unveiling a one-page legislative proposal called "promise to America".

Conservatives in Congress are aiming for a nationwide abortion ban, and Republican authorities around the country have enacted or implemented extremely restrictive abortion legislation.

The House of Representatives has given an explicit commitment to safeguard "the lives of unborn children," and 166 members have already indicated their support for a bill that argues in favor of "life at conception".

Given how controversial this legislation has been, one might assume that the congressional Republicans would refrain from mentioning the subject between now and November.

This is because 62% of Americans are in favor of the medical procedure in "all" or "most" circumstances, which indicates that the majority of the people do not agree with the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In response to the Republican Party's "Commitment to America," Vice President Joe Biden issued the following dire prediction: "If Republicans take control of Congress, abortion will be banned."

House conservatives laid out their legislative priorities should they prevail in the midterm elections, and the party declared that it will devote its time to "protect[ing] the lives of unborn children."

This was one of the priorities listed in the document, but the meaning they are trying to convey was clear they would do everything in their ability to eradicate the rights of pregnant.