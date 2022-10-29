More and more Hispanic voters feel Democrats no longer represent their values - they're aligning with Republicans

Republicans are gaining support from a growing number of Hispanic voters who feel that their ideals are no longer being represented by the Democratic Party.

A November 8 voting stock photo. CatLane / Canva Pro

It seems like more and more Hispanic voters feel that Democrats no longer represent the values they stand for, and now they are aligning with Republicans.

The Democratic Party's long history of standing up for working people and underrepresented groups has long attracted Latino voters in the United States.

However, there have been clear signs of strain in that political alliance as of late, a drop that is mostly scary considering that some Republican ideologies go against what the Hispanic communities stand for.

There are actors, according to Olivia Perez-Cubas of Winning for Women - an organization working to elect Republican women - that are behind the recent uptick in the number of Republican Latina candidates.

According to some accounts, this is partly due to the Republican Party's efforts to diversify its candidate pool by courting Latinos and Hispanics.

More and more people in the Hispanic community are also willing to run because they feel the Democrats no longer represent their values.

Strategists are of the opinion that immigration is a significant "threshold issue," but they went on to say that the worries of Latinos transcend much beyond the scope of just that subject matter.

They also believe that topics such as economics are rarely discussed among a group that is composed of a significant proportion of individuals from working-class backgrounds.

Democratic strategist Chuck Rocha said about the midterm elections:

It's very important for folks to know Democrats are going to win the Latino vote and Latino voters. But what's happening is we're losing a little support, a little at a time, to Republicans".

Rocha claims that greater Republican efforts to win the support of Latino voters are a major contributor to this trend.

The Latino electorate is the fastest-growing and second-largest in the United States, and the Republican Party is making strides to win over this demographic.

And this is happening as Democratic strategists are renewing their commitments to court Latino votes.