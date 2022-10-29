Election Profile: Ron DeSantis' controversial moves during his reign as the Governor of Florida

Now that the midterm elections are around the corner, I figured we should all dive deep and remember some of the controversial moves Governor Ron DeSantis made during his reign in Florida.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Flickr

Governor Ron DeSantis has been picking up steam in GOP politics for months and is widely considered to be a popular contender for the party's presidential nomination in 2024.

Among young GOP voters, there is growing support from those rooting for Governor DeSantis and prefer him to be their pick for the White House contender.

A poll has tracked Florida Governor DeSantis as the second preferred choice with 25% of the vote, and the Governor remains a top choice among young Republicans.

Now that the mid-term elections are yet to happen, Republican voters seem ready to rally behind Governor DeSantis and but it is more important to remember some of the controversies that occurred during his reign.

The handling of the coronavirus pandemic

The Governor led Florida throughout the coronavirus pandemic and currently working on securing monoclonal Covid-treatment.

When U.S. President Joe Biden decided to tighten the monoclonal grip after it was established that Florida is among the six states hogging the treatment, Governor DeSantis ripped into those plans.

At the beginning of Covid-19, Governor DeSantis prioritized the coronavirus pandemic by setting up testing centres across Florida. He was legit "for" the seniors of Florida, and he did everything in his power to get the shots and ensure that they were mostly protected.

However, the Governor was largely critiqued for how he handled the pandemic by fighting schools when they attempted to mandate strict protocols.

Experts claim that since Donald Trump's election 2020 loss, DeSantis did a turnaround that saw him block every viable assistance from the federal government.

Florida also established its own election fraud unit that GOPs have wanted for years since former United States President Donald Trump lost his re-election in November 2020.

Republican voters have stressed how lightly this issue was taken, and they sought to fight and investigate the manner in which elections are conducted.

Within minutes of Governor Ron DeSantis signing Florida's Senate bill 90, multiple lawsuits were filed in federal court, a report from ClickOrlando has said.

Other controversies that the Governor was involved in

One of the most popular beliefs among republicans is abortion rights and the demolition of a woman's right to choose - which would benefit DeSantis since he shares similar sentiments.

The Governor has been rumored to support Texas's right to adopt a bill that seeks to prevent women's right to abortion.

There was also a war that took place between Disney and Governor DeSantis due to the State Bill that the Governor's administration signed.

After depriving Disney of its special governing powers, Governor DeSantis said the state should take over the administration body that has overseen the entertainment company's Orlando-area theme parks for the past 50 years.

While lawmakers debated the bill, Governor DeSantis remained steadfast in his support for the legislation, which even led to the company pausing political donations across the state.

In Florida, Disney employs over 70,000 people and operates an amusement park in Orlando, which is a popular tourist destination - and enriches the state with $5.8 billion in state tax revenue.

Critics called out the Governor on this war that could potentially hurt the state's revenue, seeing as Disney happens to be the chief economic engine of Central Florida.

Even though some of the policies that DeSantis is using to govern Florida do not align with many, residents of the state will still vote for him out of fear of what will transpire should a Democrat be elected.

This is mainly because republican voters are more conservative, and in a traditional sense, they tend to lean more towards ideologies that they align with.

According to data from Wiki, the last time a Democrat won the state elections in Florida was in 1999, meaning that many people are not familiar with how things would be under democratic governance.