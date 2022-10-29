Election Profile: Greg Abbott's controversial moves during his reign as the Governor of Texas

Victor

Now that the midterm elections are around the corner, I figured we should all dive deep and remember some of the controversial moves that Governor Greg Abbott made during his reign in Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SFbyk_0irQrNBg00
Texas Governor Ron DeSantis.Casino Connection / Flickr

Greg Abbott called a staff meeting shortly after being elected Governor of Texas in his first term to describe his vision for managing the state, which was to "follow the law at all costs."

Governor Abbott claimed that former United States President Barack Obama - whom he had sued at least 48 times as attorney general - had usurped Congress’ power by using executive orders.

Now, almost eight years into his tenure as Governor, Abbott's actions contradict his previous statements.

The current Governor of Texas has amassed more power than any other Texas governor in recent memory, to the point that he is able to go around the Republican majority in the state legislature and veto decisions made by municipal leaders.

More than any of his competing mates, Governor Abbott has gone to extraordinary measures to ensure that he will continue to be the primary focus of the next race for the office of Governor.

When the nation was getting closer to the election race, his worries about the prospect of losing his primary election campaign started to hit him a lot more in the past year.

The immigration policies and border control

Texas Governor Abbott has been passionate about immigration policies, border control and laws on foreign nations for a long time, and this year, he took that passion a little too far.

The Governor renewed the border security disaster proclamation he signed into power in May 2021 — and with it came a whole lot of controversies.

In his statement, Governor Abbott said there had been a surge of a large number of people illegally crossing the Texas-Mexico border and added that this posed an "ongoing and imminent threat of disaster for a number of Texas counties."

The speed at which the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas National Guard launched this operation of 10,000 service members was met with criticism.

Texas has been having issues with its immigration laws and policies that are skewed and backdated, and large majorities of policies they want in place remain controversial.

Instead of devising a method to provide all foreign nationals with state-approved documentation, they are hellbent on expelling them.

The coronavirus and vaccine controversies

Governor Abbott initially banned local jurisdictions from imposing mask mandates on people at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, as soon as more residents of Texas started dying, the Governor reversed his course and ordered mask mandates.

Abbott did not only stop there, he ordered all counties with 20 or more Covid infections to institute face masks in public places.

He also authorized limits on public gatherings, and Democrats said he did this to keep his approval ratings high.

Then the issue with vaccine mandates happened, and with it came a lot of rejection from the public - most of which were GOP members who were fighting for the right to "choose".

Governor Abbott fought hard to ensure that no companies institute mask mandates onto their employees and even threatened to drive some of them out of business.

This did assist him in keeping more Republican voters closer to him because, during that time, a large majority of GOP members were gravitating towards Covid vaccines' hatefulness.

The Governor reportedly shut down an online site with anti-suicide resources for LGBTQI+ youth after Huffines accused him of "promoting transgender sexual policies to Texas youth."

Governor Abbott has gone to extreme lengths to ensure that he remains the most focal point of these upcoming primary elections, more so than his peers.

  • Which controversial moment during his reign is your memorable one? Leave your comments. And if you think more people should read this, share it on social media.

