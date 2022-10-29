Electoral supervisors are struggling with "election rigging" misinformation

Supervisors that are officiating and conducting elections are struggling with the issues of misinformation and fake news.

Elections stock photo. Leolintang / Canva Pro

These issues are being picked up by supervisors operating in Florida, which happened in August's primary elections and even now while preparations for the November 8 general elections go underway.

They have risen in the midst of supervisors' ongoing struggle to persuade voters that election processes are not corrupted, which has lasted for years.

This topic gained traction after former President Donald Trump and his supporters asserted — and continue to assert — that Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 victory was illegitimate.

Donald Trump's supporters, to this day, still claim and maintain that the reason why this former United States president was defeated in 2020 was because of election fraud.

According to a timeline review fact-checking report from Aljazeera, a congressional committee emphasized that Trump's advisers told him the allegations of fraud were false.

However, that did not stop the former president from persisting with his claims that the 2020 election was rigged, and the whole commotion reportedly led to January 6 events.

Most Republican voters have been calling for excessive voting restrictions and the administration pertaining to the way elections are conducted to be reviewed, the New York Times reported on this earlier this year.

It is why now Florida has decided to set up its own unit that is tasked with attending to all illegal matters that are related to election crimes and "strengthen the integrity" of voting.

The GOPs have stressed how lightly this issue was taken, and they sought to fight and investigate the manner in which elections are conducted.