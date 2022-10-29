New York has the largest population of homeless students in the country

The city of New York has the country's largest population of homeless students, a scary figure that does not include thousands of migrant children.

According to new data released on Wednesday, more than 104,000 New York City public school children were homeless last year, despite the declining enrolment in the city's public schools.

As a result of the city's housing affordability and availability crises, students find themselves living in homeless shelters, some are doubled up with other families or went without shelter, there are sleeping in cars, and others are in abandoned buildings.

The number of kids attending schools that provide just temporary lodging increased by 3% from the previous year and has been in the six figures for the past seven school years in a row.

The figures did not take into account the recent inflow of unaccompanied migrant children from Central and South America who were homeless, which could reportedly be thousands.

After crossing the border between the United States and Mexico, these individuals were transported by bus from Texas to New York City by Governor Greg Abbott's immigration program.

They have put pressure on a system that has frequently been difficult to navigate for immigrant pupils, thus posing steep challenges for the administration of Mayor Eric Adams.

The city is struggling to find a solution that will allow it to assist its most vulnerable youngsters in recovering from epidemic learning losses.

In doing this, the city still needs to simultaneously integrate the more than 6,000 new homeless students who have enrolled in municipal schools over the previous four months.