The DeVos family that pledged almost $200 million to Republican governors since 1999, donates to Hurricane Ian

In response to Hurricane Ian's devastation across the state of Florida, the DeVos Family Foundation has announced a donation of $1 million - this is the same family that has injected around $200 million into political donations.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Former Education Minister Betsy DeVos. Both from Flickr

For over 20 years, Betsy DeVos' family reportedly donated an estimated $200 million as regular donors to several Republican leaders who preceded Governor DeSantis -- including the governor himself.

The DeVos Family Foundation (DVFF) recently announced that they will be donating $1 million to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Central Florida and throughout the state of Florida.

The DVFF is donating $500,000 to the Hurricane Recovery Fund established by the Heart of Florida United Way and the Central Florida Foundation. A $250,000 will go to the Florida Disaster Fund. There will be an additional $250,000 set aside for reconstruction after the most pressing needs have been identified.

The family owns the NBA's Orlando Magic which Richard DeVos helmed before transferring ownership to his children.

With their extensive network, the Michigan-based DeVos family has showered far-right Republican leaders with campaign cash for years to keep them as governors leading in Florida.

According to a Michigan Campaign Finance Network analysis, the DeVos family has contributed more than $82 million to political causes since 1999.

However, it is impossible to tell the extent of these donations, as some estimates put that figure closer to $200 million.

The DeVos family has a strong tradition of lending a helping hand to those who are in need. Following the devastation caused by Hurricane Charley in 2004, the family donated $1 million to relief efforts.

In 2016 following the tragedy that took place at a nightclub in Orlando, they pledged $400,000 and in 2020, backed a $2 million compensation fund to assist employees who were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.